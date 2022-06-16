AMFA Urges Support for the Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act

CENTENNIAL, Colo., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure passed The Global Aircraft Maintenance Safety Improvement Act (H.R. 7321) yesterday, calling for unannounced FAA inspections of foreign repair stations, minimum qualifications for mechanics and others working on U.S.-registered aircraft at foreign repair stations, data gathering and analysis, as well as additional safety improvements.

"Chairman DeFazio has been out in front leading on the issue of aviation maintenance safety," stated AMFA National President Bret Oestreich. "Although we preferred the most stringent language, this bipartisan legislation is a necessary step forward and helps level the playing field for U.S. workers and the companies that employ them, while keeping the flying public safe."

"This proposed legislation goes straight to AMFA's motto that safety in the air begins with quality maintenance on the ground," noted Mr. Oestreich. "We are in support and urge the House and Senate to pass this legislation swiftly. AMFA stands by ready to engage further to ensure our air transportation system is the safest possible system in the world."

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association is a craft oriented, independent aviation union. AMFA represents licensed and unlicensed technicians and related employees actively involved in the aviation industry. These technician and related employees work directly on aircraft and/or components, support equipment, and facilities. AMFA is committed to elevating the professional standing of technicians and to achieving progressive improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions of the skilled folks it represents. For more information about AMFA visit www.amfanational.org.

