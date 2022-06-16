BCT-Bank of Charles Town Awards Robert "Bob" F. Baronner, Jr. Memorial Scholarship to Olivia B. Grove of Musselman High School

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) -- BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, recently announced the prestigious Robert "Bob" F. Baronner, Jr. Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Olivia B. Grove. Ms. Grove is a graduate of Musselman High School located in Inwood, West Virginia. She will be a first-generation college student from her family and plans to attend Shepherd University. The scholarship award is in the amount of $10,000, or $2,500 for 4 years. This is the fifth year the Baronner Scholarship has been awarded, totaling $50,000 for local students to attend higher education.

"We are proud to award this year's Baronner Scholarship to Olivia," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "Not only does she exemplify a commitment to academic rigor, she is an outstanding leader on and off the field, something we value at BCT and something that was personified by Bob Baronner."

Ms. Grove is the daughter of Chip and Gina Grove and has a younger brother. She graduated with a 4.36 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society. Ms. Grove was also a student-athlete in soccer and was selected EPAC All-Conference for two years, was named MVP and Offensive Player of the Year her senior year, served as Varsity Captain two years and lettered in all four years. At the prospect of being a first-generation college student, Ms. Grove credits her parents with instilling the values of hard work, sacrifice, and service, which have been essential in shaping her to achieve many superlatives and preparing her for success in college and beyond.

The annual Robert "Bob" F. Baronner Jr. Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually in memory of Mr. Baronner who served as BCT's President and CEO and was a member of the Board of Directors for Bank of Charles Town and Potomac Bancshares, Inc. from 2001 until his passing in 2017.

About BCT

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $719 million in assets as of March 31, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

