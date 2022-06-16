PatientPoint and Susan G. Komen Launch Point-of-Care Campaign to Help Improve Breast Cancer Outcomes in the Black Community

PatientPoint solutions to bring Komen resources to physician offices in 11 metro areas, 10 with the greatest disparities

CINCINNATI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced that it will be supporting the Susan G. Komen® Stand for H.E.R—a Health Equity Revolution program by bringing point-of-care breast health resources to patients and healthcare providers in U.S. metropolitan areas where breast cancer mortality gaps are greatest between Black and white women. Now through the end of 2022, PatientPoint will promote Komen content on PatientPoint's Interact Exam Room Platform and Provider Access Platform in primary care, OB/GYN and oncology practices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, Philadelphia, St. Louis, Virginia Beach and Washington, DC.

Black women are about 40% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. Black women experience higher rates of death from breast cancer due to a combination of factors, including barriers to early diagnosis, the aggressive nature of certain breast cancers that are more prevalent in Black women, lack of quality care, discrimination and systemic racism.

"Health equity means more than saying everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be healthy, it's about working together to remove obstacles and eliminate disparities so that health equity can become a reality for Black women—and it starts at the point of care," said Susan G. Komen Senior Vice President of Mission Victoria Wolodzko Smart. "We are grateful to PatientPoint for helping us connect with the Black community at the point of care to advance health equity through promotion of our Stand for H.E.R. program."

PatientPoint interactive exam room screens will speak to Black patients directly about the importance of taking charge of their breast health at any point in their breast care journey and how to engage with Komen's evidence-based, educational materials, resources and services that support this community. PatientPoint's provider-focused Access platform will also encourage providers to share Komen resources and materials with their patients to advance health equity. Komen patient resources include the Breast Care Helpline, access to screening and diagnostic mammogram information and its culturally responsive patient navigator program, which is employing and training Black navigators to support Black patients.

"PatientPoint is honored to be chosen by Komen to offer trusted breast health resources and support to patients, families and providers when and where health is top of mind," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "By encouraging important breast health conversations at the point of care, we can inspire action that can help close the health gap and ultimately help enable Black women to live longer, healthier lives."

