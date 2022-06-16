Power Home Remodeling Enacts Annual Juneteenth Initiative for Employees

Nation's leading home remodeler recognizes holiday through national celebration, education, and community give-back — not just a day off

CHESTER, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Home Remodeling ("Power"), the nation's leading exterior home remodeler and nationally-recognized top workplace, will kick off their inaugural Juneteenth Initiative this year by hosting a three-day celebration in Atlanta, Georgia, focused on education, community service, and celebrating Black history, flying in employees from all across the U.S.

Power Home Remodeling is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 2,400 employees, over 500,000 customers and $700 million in annual revenue. (PRNewsfoto/Power Home Remodeling) (PRNewswire)

The company is also proud to announce that they will honor Juneteenth — the nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States — as an official annual company holiday, and have provided recommendations to employees on how the day should be celebrated.

"Honoring Juneteenth by enacting it as a company holiday was not enough as an organization who's been committed to fostering diversity and inclusion for years and is intentional about everything we do," said Power's Director of Cultural Diversity & Inclusion, Olumidé Cole. "We didn't just want to check a box. As a people-first organization, we wanted to organize an initiative that would inspire our people and help towards mobilizing change. For Power, that meant creating an annual tradition to not only celebrate, but educate our employees and encourage them to be active and engaged citizens within the Black community, not just give them the day off."

The Juneteenth Initiative was conceived by Power's Black employee resource group (known as B.E.R.G.). Black employees and allies will gather in Atlanta this weekend to participate in a series of activities, which include, a walking tour around the city to visit different sites that memorialize our nation's Black history, providing employees an opportunity to rediscover the places in the historical city that mean so much to the Black struggle and experience.

The three-day initiative will also include a volunteer project with local Black-owned non-profit, Margie's House , to plant and pick vegetables that will be provided to underprivileged communities in Atlanta. Margie's House is an organization dedicated to making a positive difference in the crusade against hunger, homelessness, poverty, violence, domestic abuse, and illiteracy in the community.

Power's annual Juneteenth Initiative is a part of the company's new Black History Month competition — an internal challenge that encourages employees to host outings or socials at Black-owned businesses across the country throughout the month of February. Whichever office generates the biggest turnout wins the opportunity to host the next Juneteenth celebration. The 2023 Juneteenth celebration will be hosted by Power's Boston office.

Recognized as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies To Work For in 2021 , Power Home Remodeling offers engaging, fulfilling career opportunities where employees can thrive. To learn more about Power and view career opportunities available in its 18 territories nationwide, visit apply.workatpower.com/job .

About Power Home Remodeling

Power Home Remodeling is a dream realization company — believing its purpose is to create positive change in everything the company touches — from customers' homes to employees' lives to the communities they live and work in. Power realizes this purpose by being people-first. Its employees and customers come before profit and their well-being factors into every business decision. Established in 1992, Power is the nation's largest, full-service, exterior home remodeler with more than 2,800 employees, over one million customers and $825 million in annual revenue. Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Power's primary product line includes windows, siding, roofing, doors, solar roofing panels, and attic insulation, providing energy-saving solutions to residents across its operating territories, including: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

