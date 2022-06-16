Stockton Brick City Bucket List Experience Pass

Immersive Way to Explore Stockton History & Attractions This Summer

STOCKTON, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Stockton invites visitors and community members to partake in the Brick City Bucket List their newest experience pass which supports local businesses and promotes exploration of the city.

"The Brick City Bucket List gets people out of the house to explore the history, sights, and attractions of Stockton," said Amy Alpers, Director of Marketing and Communications at Visit Stockton. "Whether you're from Stockton or visiting for the first time, there is something to learn and discover, plus an opportunity to win great prizes!"

Participants will immerse themselves by visiting some of the most historic venues and landmarks in the city, including the Bob Hope Theatre , Chung Wah Lane , Lincoln Center , Miracle Mile , The Haggin Museum , and more. New to the pass this year is the integration of video and audio guides built into the pass!

Those who participate are also invited to submit their #BrickCityBucketList images to the Visit Stockton photo uploader in the passport for a chance to win our weekly giveaway of dining gift cards. Additionally, the first 50 people to check into all the Brick City Bucket List locations will win a Visit Stockton t-shirt. For more details about the Brick City Bucket List and Visit Stockton, including lodging, dining, shopping, and things to do, visit visitstockton.org .

About Visit Stockton

Visit Stockton is the official destination marketing organization for Stockton, California, promoting meetings, events, and travel. Founded in 1979 as a 501(c)6 non-profit trade organization, its mission is dedicated to enhancing the region's Quality of Life by collaboratively leading the promotion of its richly diverse community and advocating for initiatives that will enhance the city's Quality of Place. Visit Stockton is funded in partnership with local hotel properties through the Stockton Tourism Business Improvement District. More information can be found at visitstockton.org.

