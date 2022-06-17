OCI Solar Power celebrates 10 years in San Antonio, announces increase in project pipeline

SAN ANTONIO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The very first company to develop utility-scale solar energy projects in Texas has reached another significant milestone. This year, 2022, marks 10 years since OCI Solar Power established its headquarters in San Antonio.
In Q1 of 2012, out of 119 proposals, OCI Solar Power was selected as the sole project developer and relocated its corporate headquarters from Atlanta to San Antonio. As part of the Economic Development Agreement with the City and CPS Energy, OCI Solar Power developed nine currently-operational solar projects, totaling 500 MW of solar generation capacity, for which CPS Energy purchases all of the solar power output under long-term contracts.
OCI Solar Power recently announced 620 megawatts of additional solar power projects in its pipeline, plus a 200 MW battery storage project. The company's legacy and its ambitious plans for the future were shared at a 10th anniversary celebration held May 26th. The event included performances with a Samgo-mu (three-drum dance) and by a mariachi group which honored the company's Korean heritage as well as its Texan-and-Mexican-influenced home base.
"The past 10 years were challenging, unpredictable, and also exciting ones. One thing is for sure - we would not be here without your continuing support," he told the crowd of more than 100 people, including local partners, city officials, and other dignitaries.
Leslie Garza-Wright, 210-612-4978
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE OCI Solar Power