Dash Hudson's Product Tagging Solution Empowers Brands to Easily Monetize Instagram Content

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Dash Hudson is pleased to announce that Meta has named the globally-leading social marketing software among the first integration partners to unlock the ability for businesses to tag content with products on Instagram.

Dash Hudson Instagram Product Tags (CNW Group/Dash Hudson Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In the rapidly-growing world of social commerce, product tags are a fundamental tool for Instagram Shopping businesses to make their content shoppable.

"As social platforms become an increasingly important touchpoint in the world of e-commerce, brands are seeking creative ways to engage their audiences and turn them into loyal customers," said Dash Hudson co-founder and CEO, Thomas Rankin. "We're extremely proud to have been selected by Meta to bring this tool to market, and to lead the world's most important brands as they elevate their Instagram accounts to become a fundamental part of their digital retail strategy."

With product tags , content becomes shoppable at the moment of discovery. This is a significant milestone in the evolution of social commerce, with Meta reporting that 92% of users who see a post on Instagram immediately take action, whether clicking through to a website or making a purchase.

Through Dash Hudson's Scheduler , product tags can be enabled for Instagram Feed Images, Feed Videos and Feed Carousel Media. In addition, product tags will now be displayed in a brand's Instagram Shop Tab, allowing consumers to instantly browse products, or easily continue their shopping journey when they are ready to buy.

With social media continuing to solidify its position as the preferred online destination for consumers, the need for brands to monetize these growing audiences is greater than ever before. Today's announcement of Instagram product tags marks a significant leap in connecting social strategy to commerce, enabling brands to fuel an untapped pipeline of economic growth and possibility.

To discover why leading brands trust Dash Hudson to unlock the power of social commerce, click here .

About Dash Hudson

Dash Hudson was founded in 2015 with the mission to empower brands to deepen engagement through photos and videos. Today, the global leader in social marketing software helps companies like Condé Nast, Apple and Unilever unlock their creative superpowers and elevate their strategies at the speed of social. Dash Hudson takes it to the next level by predicting the performance of photos and videos, analyzing trends and accelerating brand growth across social media, entertainment and e-commerce marketing channels. To learn more about Dash Hudson, please click here .

Dash Hudson Social Marketing Software + Logo (CNW Group/Dash Hudson Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dash Hudson Inc.