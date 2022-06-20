Helping Hand for Relief and Development Marks World Refugee Day with Programs Supporting Everyone's Right to Seek Safety

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development marks World Refugee Day by highlighting programs that provide safety, humane treatment, and a life of dignity for those forced to flee their homes. The current estimated number of displaced people has surpassed 84 million globally, calling for an equally global effort to provide refugees with life-saving essentials such as food, clothing, shelter, medicine, and clean water.

After escaping oppression and suffering in their home countries, refugees continue to live in dire circumstances as they face the hardships of refugee camps. 42% of displaced people are children, which brings about additional challenges. With an average of 300,000 born into refugee life each year, healthcare, nutrition, and education have a crucial effect on the quality of their adult lives.

HHRD's many assistance programs offer these necessities and more to refugees and internally displaced people, including orphans. Through the generosity of our donors in 2021, HHRD has supported over 1 million refugees worldwide with shelter homes, healthcare, orphan support, education support, youth empowerment, skills development, food support, water filtration projects, sanitation and hygiene centers, winter relief, and seasonal programs. For a complete list of programs and campaigns, please visit www.hhrd.org/DetailDonate

HHRD is a US-based international NGO which provides humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to those in need around the world. Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a four-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past 10 years. In addition, HHRD is a member of InterAction and an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

To donate, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

