Patten Properties Announces Grand Opening of Hill Country Ranches Outside of San Antonio, TX

BANDERA COUNTY, Texas, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patten Properties, a leader in premium recreation and residential property, is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Grand View Ranch, a new hill county community outside of San Antonio, featuring 5 to 20 acre ranches with 40 mile views of the hills and valleys, starting from $99,900. Properties will be available to view and purchase on Saturday, July 9th, 2022.

"Whether you're looking for a weekend spot to getaway, or a place to build your forever home, Grand View Ranch is not just a place to live, it's a place to experience the hill country." Says Ranch Manager, David McCumber. "These amazing view ranches are minutes to Bandera, the Cowboy Capital of the World, or what we like to call, the Front Porch of the Hill Country," McCumber adds.

Grand View Ranch is a gated community with paved streets, underground utilities, and fiber optic internet. Residents here can enjoy the city amenities of nearby San Antonio, Boerne and Kerrville, with the privacy and well-being that can only be experienced in a peaceful home in the unspoiled countryside. With no time limit to build, property owners have the freedom to buy now, build when they're ready, and choose their own builder. Excellent financing is available, including special financing for Texas Veterans.

"The hill country area is not only one of the most in-demand locations in Texas, but in the entire country," McCumber continues. "Please don't miss this opportunity to take advantage of one of the most spectacular land buys in recent years."

Properties will be shown by appointment only, first come, first served on Saturday, July 9th. You can schedule your viewing online, https://grandviewranchtx.com/schedule-a-viewing/ or for a priority appointment or questions, call or text (833) 272-1810.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

BUILD IT UP is a program that Patten Properties developed for the purpose of creating a supportive connection with the surrounding community. Through the program, they will be donating $100 for every lot sold during the Grand Opening event on July 9th. They have chosen the Tarpley Volunteer Fire Department to be the benefactor of this event.

