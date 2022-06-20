U-Haul Creating 20 Jobs, 800 Self-Storage Units at Former Lawton Kmart

LAWTON, Okla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is operating at the former Kmart® store at 1050 NW 38th St. and intends to add more than 800 indoor climate-controlled self-storage rooms at its new Lawton location.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Lawton is currently offering truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment, U-Box® portable storage containers and moving supplies at out a temporary retail showroom. Professional hitch installation and propane are coming soon.

Adaptive reuse of the 123,923-square-foot facility will soon render 800-plus ADA-accessible self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Storage customers will have extended hours access. U-Haul acquired the property on May 26.

"We're investing in Lawton while conserving resources by renovating an existing building," said Scott Brackin, U-Haul Company of Oklahoma City president. "U-Haul seeks out and repurposes old buildings as part of our sustainability model. We've been pioneers of this process for decades and are excited to show our neighbors how adaptive reuse can benefit the Lawton community."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of W. Lawton at (580) 713-0277 or stop by to see our progress. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Acquisition of the former Kmart was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

Brackin intends to hire at least 20 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Lawton community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul dealers in and around Lawton continue to be available to serve DIY movers. U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and their time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 876,000 rentable storage units and 75.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

