Latest NPD Report Confirms Targus as Top-Selling Laptop Case Brand in the U.S. and Canada

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, a global leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that it remains the number-one selling laptop case brand in the U.S. and Canada, according to The NPD Group1.

"We are proud to hold our ranking as the number-one-selling laptop case brand in the U.S. and Canada," says David Dorantes, director of product marketing for Targus. "These findings validate our company's continued success in bringing innovative, high-quality laptop cases to the market that address the evolving needs of today's mobile and agile workforce."

The results also show that backpacks are the top-selling case silhouette in the industry, which includes U.S. retail and B2B reseller channels. In addition, Targus is the number-one brand in the U.S. B2B reseller channel for backpacks, briefcases, sleeves, and slipcases.

Targus continues to lead the laptop cases category since pioneering the first laptop case more than 35 years ago. Its innovative solutions meet the protection, sustainability, and wellness needs of today's mobile professionals, including its patented DPS™ (Dome Protection System), DefenseGuard™ Antimicrobial Collection of laptop and tablet cases, EcoSmart® laptop bags made out of recycled PET polyester derived from plastic water bottles, and patented checkpoint-friendly bags.

About Targus

For more than 35 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers alike – connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service (U.S. and Canada ): combined Q1 2022 sales for Sleeves/Slipcases; Reseller Tracking (U.S.): combined sales for Laptop Cases and Other Notebook Accessories; based on unit sales, 12ME March 2022 combined.

*Targus, Dome Protection System, DefenseGuard, and EcoSmart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Targus International LLC in the U.S. and in certain other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

