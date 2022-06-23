BTG Pactual's Global Managers Conference Brazil 2022 discussed investment scenario for the coming years

Global portfolio managers attended the event and showed opportunity windows for investments abroad

SÃO PAULO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday (21), BTG Pactual hosted the Global Managers Conference Brazil 2022, which brought together major portfolio managers from different parts of the world to discuss investment prospects considering the global economic, political and financial scenario. BTG Pactual's Chairman of the Board, André Esteves, opened the event, followed by panels with executives from BlackRock, Janus Henderson, Mobius, Krane Shares, T Rowe Price, AQR, Invesco, MFS, Morgan Stanley, and Mirae.

In his opening speech, Esteves highlighted the importance of BTG's Third Party Distribution area, which was responsible for the event and was created to serve the entire customer base that intends to access financial resource internationalization with major global managers and their diversified investment options.

"Our goal is to deliver a complete agenda to you on the best alternatives for investments abroad that are suitable for building your clients' portfolios. It is the first time that we have held this event outside BTG, and the context could only be innovation and opportunities for diversifying investments in the current scenario we are experiencing," he explained.

The event also discussed the Brazilian macroeconomic scenario and the global context, with BTG Pactual Chief Economist Mansueto Almeida and BTG Pactual Chief Strategist João Scandiuzzi and addressed the challenges for evolving ESG investments in a panel moderated by the co-head of Impact Investment and ESG at BTG Pactual, Mariana Oiticica, with the attendance of managers from Pictet, Morgan Stanley and MSF.

In the afternoon, the panels discussed the importance of the strategy in diversifying investments, in a debate moderated by BTG Pactual partner, Marcelo Flora, with the managers of AQR, Invesco and Mirae; and the global geopolitical scenario, which may open the door to new opportunities for emerging countries, in a panel moderated by BTG Pactual Partner Renato Mimica and Mobius, Krane Shares and T Rowe Price executives.

The complete lectures of the Global Managers Conference Brazil 2022 can be watched at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltlJD6HbbDY

