Conn's HomePlus Announces New Store in Santa Fe

The specialty retailer expands New Mexico footprint, bringing its signature next-day white glove delivery and array of financing options to local customers

HOUSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is expanding in New Mexico with the opening of a new 40,000 square foot retail location in the Santa Fe Place Mall at 4350 Cerillos Road in Santa Fe. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, 2022, featuring food trucks and special promotions, including coupons and free prizes for guests.

Conn's HomePlus (PRNewswire)

Conn's HomePlus, based in The Woodlands, Texas, offers a wide selection of home goods, including furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics, from national brands such as G.E., Samsung, LG and more. Conn's offers white-glove, next day delivery service on all in-stock items so customers don't have to wait to enjoy their purchase. Through a personalized selection of payment options, including flexible in-house financing, Conn's strives to help all customers create a home they love.

Customers shopping at any of the five Conn's HomePlus stores in New Mexico can also expect store promotions through August, including next-day delivery on all major appliance purchases, TV purchases over $999, all mattress purchases over $999, all major fitness equipment purchases over $999 and select furniture purchases.

"We're excited to grow our presence in New Mexico and introduce our wide selection of home products to customers in the Santa Fe area who are looking to turn their home life to home love," said Chandra Holt, President and CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We believe customers here will appreciate our next-day delivery service, and their ability to choose the payment option that works best for them."

Conn's HomePlus has over 160 locations across 15 states. For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) is a specialty retailer of home goods, including furniture, appliances and consumer electronics, with a mission to elevate home life to home love. With more than 160 stores across 15 states and online at Conns.com, our over 4,000 employees strive to help all customers create a home they love through access to high-quality products, next-day delivery and personalized payment options, including our flexible, in-house credit program. Additional information can be found by visiting our investor relations website at https://ir.conns.com and social channels (@connshomeplus on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

