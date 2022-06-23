David Usher to Deliver Exclusive Keynote at "Signature," the Annual HR Industry Event From McLean & Company, With Keynotes From Under Armour, Panasonic, & More

David Usher to Deliver Exclusive Keynote at "Signature," the Annual HR Industry Event From McLean & Company, With Keynotes From Under Armour, Panasonic, & More

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, one of the world's leading HR research firms, has unveiled key details about its upcoming two-day HR event, Signature 2022. Last held in 2019, Signature is the long-awaited conference for HR leaders seeking to build flourishing cultures and organizations in the new hybrid reality.

Signature event (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

With the overarching theme of "Shaping Thriving Workplaces," nine highly anticipated keynotes, two panel discussions, five rapid-fire sessions, and two peer-to-peer roundtables will focus on the four major trends identified in the firm's 2022 HR Trends Report. These include:

Recruitment & Retention



The New World of Work



DEI After the Tipping Point



Skills in the Age of Change

Aligning with these current trends in the HR industry, event organizers have announced a non-exhaustive list of impressive speakers for Signature 2022. Along with David Usher, founder of Reimagine AI and frontman of beloved Canadian rock band Moist, delivering his exclusive keynote Creative Thinking: The Power to Navigate Disruption, Signature attendees can look forward to the following top 10 talks and events from well-known industry experts:

Tchernavia Rocker , Chief People and Administrative Officer at Under Armour, will help kick off the event with her dynamic keynote Leading With Purpose Through Crisis, Geopolitics, Culture Wars, and the Unknown – Shaped by Fire, examining the critical efforts of HR leaders in a working world riddled with complex external challenges.



, Chief People and Administrative Officer at, will help kick off the event with her dynamic keynote, examining the critical efforts of HR leaders in a working world riddled with complex external challenges. Kelly Berte , Director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company, will deliver the timely and relevant keynote Escape the Burnout Cycle: Thinking and Acting Differently as an Organization, inspired by the latest burnout research from McLean & Company.



As employee burnout continues to plague industries far and wide, its resolution too often falls on the individual., Director, HR Research & Advisory Services at, will deliver the timely and relevant keynote, inspired by thefrom McLean & Company. Michele Campion , Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), ESAB, will explore best practices in creating an impactful and intentional culture in her keynote session, Shaping a Culture Through Purpose and Values.



On the notable topic of culture,, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO),, will explore best practices in creating an impactful and intentional culture in her keynote session, Phil Dana , CHRO, AskBio, will investigate the gritty details of HR work with his talk "In the Trenches" With a Current CHRO – Phil Dana @ AskBio.



The current era of work demands real commitment and care from HR professionals., CHRO,, will investigate the gritty details of HR work with his talk " Stephen Childs , CHRO for Panasonic Automotive, on culture creation and management from a leadership ownership perspective in the Cultivating a Culture of Belonging From the Top Down keynote.



A strong, vibrant, and inclusive culture is more important now than ever before, which has sparked insights from, CHRO foron culture creation and management from a leadership ownership perspective in thekeynote. Janet Clarey , Director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company, will highlight how an internal talent marketplace has the potential to fundamentally change how an organization of any size grows and moves talent to simultaneously meet employee needs and strategic priorities in the must-hear keynote Creating Your Internal Talent Marketplace: It's Not Just a New Piece of HR Technology.



, Director, HR Research & Advisory Services at, will highlight how an internal talent marketplace has the potential to fundamentally change how an organization of any size grows and moves talent to simultaneously meet employee needs and strategic priorities in the must-hear keynote Katrona Tyrrell, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Orangetheory Fitness, will advocate for a strong organizational core in her keynote Orangetheory's Focus on Building Core Strength Through Job Architecture and Compensation Philosophy.



, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at, will advocate for a strong organizational core in her keynote Gloria Pakravan , Senior Director, Talent Management at University Health Network, will talk talent acquisition and retention within budget constraints in Engaging & Retaining Talent When Financial Incentives Aren't an Option: The UHN Journey.



Attracting and retaining talent are top considerations for many HR professionals today.Senior Director, Talent Management at, will talk talent acquisition and retention within budget constraints in LynnAnn Brewer , Director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company, will lead the CHRO Panel Discussion: Managing Culture Proactively in Hybrid Environments with panelists Melkeya McDuffie, CHRO for Clean Harbors; Jenn Bouyoukos , Chief Talent & Culture Officer at Yorkville University Toronto Film School; and Kelly-Ann Cordner , CHRO for SMS Equipment Inc.



Hybrid work has become the new normal for many industries. While it brings opportunities for improved work-life balance, it also presents unique challenges for workplace culture. To address these challenges,, Director, HR Research & Advisory Services at, will lead thewith panelists, CHRO for, Chief Talent & Culture Officer at; and, CHRO for Cinnamon Clark, Practice Lead, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Services at McLean & Company, will guide panelists Heather Hardinger , System Director, DEI / Chief Diversity Officer at CoxHealth; Delphia Howze , Chief Inclusion Strategy Officer for the University of Tennessee System; and Patricia Lacey , Talent and Leadership Development Manager/ DEI Lead , Red Stripe, a Heineken company, through their insights on allyship in the CDO Panel Discussion: Allies – Where Are You? Allyship requires real action and intention and plays a crucial role in today's workplace., Practice Lead, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Services atwill guide panelists, System Director, DEI / Chief Diversity Officer at, Chief Inclusion Strategy Officer for the; and, Talent and Leadership Development Manager/, a Heineken company, through their insights on allyship in the

Jennifer Rozon, Division President of McLean & Company, shares the following insight on the return of Signature:

"Our dynamic lineup of keynote speakers exemplifies the diversity of today's modern hybrid workplace and the crucial role HR plays across every organization. The no-sponsor policy of this year's event will provide a safe and authentic environment for HR leaders to connect, network, and gain insight from the practical tools and resources they need to excel in the rapidly changing world of work."

The in-person conference will take place from September 20th to 21st, 2022, at the Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. View the full conference agenda here.

Register for Signature 2022 here.

To learn more about McLean & Company or to download all the latest research, visit hr.mcleanco.com and connect via LinkedIn and Twitter.

About McLean & Company

Through data-driven insights and proven best-practice methodologies, McLean & Company offers comprehensive resources and full-service assessments, action plans, and training to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

Media professionals are encouraged to register for McLean & Company's Media Insiders program for more research and insights. This program provides unrestricted, on-demand access to HR, IT, and software industry content, as well as subject matter experts from a group of over 200 research analysts. To apply for access, contact pr@mcleanco.com.

Speakers - Signature (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

Mclean & Company Logo (CNW Group/McLean & Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McLean & Company