FEV and ProLogium Sign MOU for the Development of Solid-State Battery Systems

AACHEN, Germany, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FEV and ProLogium Technology, a leader in solid-state batteries, signed a MOU to cooperate in the development of solid-state battery systems. Both parties are leveraging their expertise to jointly develop energy storage systems based on ProLogium's unique solid-state batteries (SSBs) technology. SSBs, whose properties and innovative internal structure require new battery concepts, have a variety of advantages. Among other things, they are a suitable energy storage alternative with particularly high energy density for a wide range of applications, such as the transportation sector.

Under the MOU, FEV – a globally leading engineering service provider – and ProLogium will focus their joint efforts on battery system development for customers, sales activities and cell/module verification based on ProLogium's solid-state battery technology.

"As a technology-open development service provider, we are working on solid-state battery solutions in the field of e-mobility. With ProLogium, we have been able to gain a renowned cell manufacturer as a partner in this area who is a leader in SSB technology," said Prof. Stefan Pischinger, President and CEO of FEV Group. "ProLogium ideally complements our 360-degree battery development. Due to our unique development and testing capabilities we are able to design cutting-edge technology, which meets all regulatory requirements and customer demands around the world."

FEV has many years of experience in battery development. The tailor-made design and integration of battery systems consider the battery management system as well as cells, modules and packs. Depending on the application, the company offers solutions with high specific power density or high energy density. With eDLP near Leipzig, Germany, FEV operates the world's largest independent battery development and test center for high-voltage batteries.

"Our recent agreement with FEV reflects the continued development of ProLogium and our global business strategy," said Vincent Yang, CEO, and founder of ProLogium Technology. "It brings together two like-minded and complementary partners focused on creating new value in a traditional industry. We believe our collaboration will help the automotive industry achieve innovative, clean and efficient energy consumption of electrified vehicles faster."

Demands on BEV batteries strongly increase in terms of safety, energy density, costs and lifetime. Solid-state batteries are among the most promising technologies to offer advantages over lithium-ion batteries with liquid electrolytes, which are mostly used in e-mobility. In addition, SSBs impress with an extra mileage advantage because of their lighter weight and smaller volume for the same capacity. "To get the most out of this technology, the core competencies deal with cell development, but also with the integration at the pack level and the algorithms for controlling the technology. Otherwise, advantages in terms of energy density, service life and safety could only be partially realized," said Pischinger.

About FEV

FEV is a leading international, independent service provider for hardware and software in vehicle and powertrain development, as well as the energy industry. The range of competencies includes the development and testing of innovative solutions up to series production and all related consulting services. The range of services for vehicle development entails the design of body and chassis, including the fine tuning of overall vehicle attributes such as driving behavior and NVH. FEV also develops innovative lighting systems and solutions for autonomous driving and connectivity. The electrification activities of powertrains cover powerful battery systems, e-machines and inverters. Additionally, FEV develops highly efficient gasoline and diesel engines, transmissions, EDUs as well as fuel cell systems and facilitates their integration into vehicles suitable for homologation. Alternative fuels are a further area of development. The service portfolio also includes tailor-made test benches and measurement technology as well as software solutions that allow efficient transfer of the essential development steps of the above-mentioned developments, from the road to the test bench or simulation. For defossilization of the entire energy value chain, FEV offers energy management and infrastructure solutions from a single source, which intelligently link and holistically optimize power and heat generation, mobility, and industry. The FEV Group currently employs 6,500 highly qualified specialists in customer-oriented development centers at more than 40 locations on five continents.

ABOUT PROLOGIUM

Founded in 2006, ProLogium is a global leader in innovative next generation battery technologies for vehicle, consumer, and industrial applications. ProLogium is the first battery company in the world to mass-produce solid-state lithium ceramic batteries. Its proprietary technologies cover over 500 (applied or awarded) patents worldwide. ProLogium's automated pilot production line has provided nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to global car manufacturers for testing and module development. ProLogium Technology's GWh level solid-state lithium ceramic battery plant will be the first in the world to go online in early 2023, and it aims to begin scaling up by the second half of the year, followed by capacity expansion plans in major markets worldwide. Further information can be found at www.prologium.com

