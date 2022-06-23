G2 Capital Advisors Served as Exclusive Sell-Side Advisor to Andler Packaging Group on its Sale to Berlin Packaging

BOSTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors. (PRNewsfoto/G2 Capital Advisors) (PRNewswire)

CLIENT

Andler Packaging Group ("Andler Packaging" or the "Company") is a value-added distributor of plastic, glass, and metal packaging products. Founded in 1893 by Israel Andler in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the Company was originally a recycler of glass bottles for the local community. With multiple locations across Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, and Florida and 130 years of operational experience, Andler Packaging is one of the largest packaging suppliers in the United States. The Company serves a variety of markets, with expertise in the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Andler also offers value-added services, including proprietary custom tools, printing and labeling capabilities, and repacking and sterilization services.

G2 led Andler Packaging through an accelerated strategic process resulting in its acquisition by Berlin Packaging

SITUATION

As a leading value-added provider of packaging solutions and a 4th generation family-owned business, Andler was approached regularly with strategic discussions regarding exit opportunities. After much consideration, the Company decided to engage an advisor to support the exploration of its options, including a possible sale process with a select list of strategic parties. "Supporting the Andler Family in evaluating and refining their family and personal goals was a highly collaborative process. Together we were able to identify the best path forward and deliver maximum value with an optimal long-term partner," said Pat Reinhardt, Managing Director at G2 Capital Advisors.

ENGAGEMENT

G2 Capital Advisors, LLC ("G2") served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Andler Packaging Group in its sale to Berlin Packaging. Through a fast-paced and collaborative process, G2 focused on identifying the right partner and deal structure to ensure the family and employee legacy would be maintained and realize maximum value for the brand and enterprise.

"Working with G2 was a great experience for all our stakeholders. They were knowledgeable and responsive and helped us not just maximize value but find a partner we could feel truly good about taking on our family's business and legacy. We enjoyed working with G2 and are excited to watch this next chapter of our business unfold," the Andler family said of the process.

OUTCOME

G2 successfully led the Andler Packaging organization through an accelerated strategic process that achieved our clients' primary goals and ultimately led to its acquisition by Berlin Packaging, a leading global supplier of packaging services and solutions.

"It has been an honor to be part of preserving the generational legacy of Andler Packaging. G2's expertise in working with family-led businesses in the middle market, such as Andler Packaging, allowed for a great outcome across all family stakeholders by deploying our deep operational and transactional industry expertise. There were several elements of unique complexity based on the 130-year company history and complex, multi-generational, and multi-family ownership," said Victoria Arrigoni, MD, Head of Industrials & Manufacturing M&A at G2.

"We have a longstanding relationship with Berlin Packaging, not only as a competitor but also as a customer and supplier," said Sam Andler, Managing Director of Andler Packaging Group. "Berlin Packaging's values and dedication to customer thrill make this an excellent partnership. I look forward to continued growth for our Company and our employees."

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets, and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. G2 offers integrated, multi-product, and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. G2 aspires to be our clients' trusted advisor of choice, including corporations and institutional investors.

Media Contact: Jennifer Johnson, VP of Marketing

T: 978.204.8050 E: jjohnson@g2cap.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G2 Capital Advisors