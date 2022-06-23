Skanska builds out interior of new data center in Oregon, USA, for USD 80M, about SEK 760M

Skanska builds out interior of new data center in Oregon, USA, for USD 80M, about SEK 760M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with an existing client to build out the interior of the H3 - a data center in Hillsboro, Oregon, USA. This contract, part of a multi-phase contract, is worth USD 80M, about SEK 760M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2022.

Specifically, Skanska will build-out approximately 11,200 square-meter of the 18MW data center hall. Skanska completed the core and shell construction of the 35,900 square meter Tier III Data Center in 2021.

Work began in April 2022 and is scheduled for completion in March 2023.

CONTACT:

Daniela Arellano, Communications Director

Skanska USA

tel +1(213)317-4977

Andreas Joons

Press Officer

Skanska AB

tel +46(0)104490494

Direct line for media

tel +46(0)104488899

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3590447/1596358.pdf 20220623 US data center

View original content:

SOURCE Skanska