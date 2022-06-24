MINISO is taking its beloved penguin character on another journey of giving back

GUANGZHOU, China, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MINISO is proud to announce the launch of the "Penpen2PENPEN" education charity drive for disadvantaged children, as part of an ongoing series of charitable activities fronted by its beloved penguin character MINI Pen, affectionately known as Penpen.

From 22 June to 13 July, MINISO will donate a pen on behalf of every customer who buys a plush toy at participating stores. Customers may also donate their own pens to Penpen the penguin, in exchange for a discounted plush toy. In addition to pens, other stationeries and monetary donations will be made by MINISO in the end of the campaign to make a difference in the lives of those we are trying to help.

As part of the campaign, MINISO releases a vibrant Penpen2PENPEN music video featuring children from diverse backgrounds dancing together with the Penpen mascot. The video kicks start the Penpen Dance Challenge on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. Participants who submit a dance video with the hashtag #Penpen2PENPEN and tag @minisoofficial_ stand a chance of winning 1 of 22 limited-edition plush toys.

Penpen2PENPEN music video (PRNewswire)

MINISO will be partnering with local NGOs to scale the initiative at the grassroots level in 19 markets including the US, the UK, Spain, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The brand will provide a progress update for consumers to see how their contributions impact peoples' lives.

According to UNICEF, nearly 617 million children and adolescents around the world are unable to attain proficiency levels in reading and math, even though two thirds of them are in school. Foundational skills in literacy and numeracy are even harder to grasp for out-of-school children.

"We hope that the campaign will encourage children and their parents to show compassion by providing underprivileged children with the essential things they need for school," said Vincent Huang, VP of the international business at MINISO.

MINISO's ongoing journey of giving back to customers and the society

Penpen is a key member of MINISO's original MINI Family collection. The penguin, a symbol of happiness and kindness, has previously been the face of MINISO's 2021 'Take Penpen Home' reforestation campaign with Peruvian NGO ECOAN. To date, over 90,000 trees have been planted in the Andes Mountain range.

Earlier this year, MINISO's #love2gether campaign visited nine countries with captain Penpen and encouraged customers to make a wish. 22 lucky customers had their wishes fulfilled by the brand at the end of the campaign. For instance, in New Caledonia, MINISO threw a birthday party for a nine-year-old girl. In Ecuador, MINISO gifted a wheelchair to a family with a disabled child.

"When MINISO created Penpen, we wanted an icon that was smart, brave, and optimistic," said Huang. "The past two events we've had on top of the latest Penpen2PENPEN enhance the positive association between the penguin character and MINISO. We hope to inspire and influence customers that will help us create a bigger impact no matter where they are."

