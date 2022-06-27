Pringles finds spider doppelganger and rallies fans to help get it officially recognized as the 'Pringles Spider'

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One look at this incredible spider and it hits you – that spider looks JUST like the Pringles® logo. Once you see it, you can't unsee it – the slanted hairline, the beady eyes and even that signature 'stache – the resemblance is unCANny.

NATURAL PHENOMENON OR EIGHT-LEGGED AD? PRINGLES® LOGO SPOTTED SOMEWHERE VERY UNEXPECTED (PRNewswire)

Pringles can't simply sit back and do nothing when there is something in the wild this WILD – this natural phenomenon must be addressed. That's why Pringles wants to put this little-known Kidney Garden Spider on the map and officially recognize it forevermore as the Pringles Spider.

To make it happen, Pringles is rallying fans to sign its petition to the arachnid community to get this 8-legged wonder officially recognized as the Pringles Spider in all its Pringles-parading glory. If efforts are officially recognized by the arachnid community, Pringles will even give away free Pringles to celebrate the recognition and making snack and spider history.*

"In 1968 the world was introduced to the iconic Pringles can and logo, but little did we know there was a creature amongst us who was unknowingly spreading the Pringles love," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "We're thrilled to rally fans to help us recognize this spectacular spider, and welcome it into the Pringles family."

Craving more spider fun? Starting June 28, Pringles is letting fans "adopt" their very own virtual Pringles Spider. See details on how to get yours at PringlesSpider.com.

To join Pringles in their efforts to make the Pringles Spider official and to adopt a spider of your own, visit PringlesSpider.com. Follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platform for updates on the valiant effort to recognize this small, but mighty, brand ambassador.

Courtesy of Kellogg Company (PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

