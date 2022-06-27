Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics Announces Appointment of HR Veteran Rose Huddleston as Chief People Officer

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-growing multi-specialty dental group Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics has today announced the appointment of Rose Huddleston as Chief People Officer (CPO). After joining the company in late March, Huddleston is heading up the strategic HR effort, bringing deep expertise from 20 years spent working in luxury hospitality for the likes of Wynn Resorts and the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

The new CPO position was created to unify and elevate the employee experience. With her background in talent management, Huddleston is tasked with furthering Rodeo's reputation as the industry employer of choice. Ever-improving employee conditions are a critical part of Rodeo's long-term mission to provide every family with access to high quality, on-demand yet affordable dental care — including more flexible working hours.

At Wynn Resorts, Huddleston was responsible for the strategy and execution of all North American HR policies and procedures. This included realigning and implementing talent acquisition strategies, employee engagement initiatives, a stronger focus on diversity and inclusion efforts, upgrading technology for employee learning, implementation of performance management systems, and leadership development.

Huddleston achieved the Great Places to Work Certification for Wynn, making it the first casino to ever receive the award. Wynn Resorts has repeatedly gained recognition as one of Forbes America's Best Employers in the Travel and Leisure category.

Her 18 years at the Ritz-Carlton/Marriott International, serving as Regional Area Vice-President of HR, saw Huddleston taking care of more than 18,000 employees and 78 hotels and residences; and leading a number of successful DE&I initiatives that resulted in several internal promotions for women and minorities across 30 brands.

Dr. Saam Zarrabi, Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics founder and CEO, praised Huddleston's experience and welcomed her to the team: "Rose has a strong track record as a business partner to previous operational Vice Presidents," he noted. "Her extensive knowledge in mobilizing employee teams for the opening of new luxury hotels around the world will be invaluable to Rodeo's own future growth."

"Rose is an all-star of the hospitality industry. Our company culture is designed to tap into patient dreams and boost the inner spirit, so it's the perfect match. We know that Rose will help us deliver those one-of-a-kind experiences."

Born in the Fort Worth Stockyards, Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics is a team of over 100 award-winning doctors providing a full range of general dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, and board-certified pediatric dental services across 40 locations in the states of Texas and Colorado.

Patients impressed by the Rodeo brand have submitted over 50,000 five-Star Google & Facebook reviews. In February 2021, Rodeo became the first in the DSO industry to achieve certified B Corporation status. The dentists and company have won numerous awards, including Best For The World and Best Place to Work in Fort Worth for two years in a row.

