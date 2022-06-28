Covering protests? Learn your rights and safety tips in July 15 program from the National Press Club Journalism Institute

Covering protests? Learn your rights and safety tips in July 15 program from the National Press Club Journalism Institute

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Political protests and civil unrest are expected across America this summer and fall. The combination of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, ongoing right-wing conspiracies about the validity of U.S. elections, and the prospect of domestic terrorist attacks have produced a climate that forebodes tense confrontations between protesters, counter-protesters, and the police.

(PRNewsfoto/National Press Club Journalism Institute) (PRNewswire)

Journalists are already in the mix covering these clashes, sometimes being mistreated, physically harmed, or even targeted in the process. In the days following the Roe v. Wade ruling, journalists covering protests have already been shoved , clubbed, and illegally held by Los Angeles police .

Are you familiar with your rights as a journalist to cover political protests and police responses to them? Do you have a plan on what to do if those rights are challenged — or ignored — by police or protesters? What steps are you taking to keep yourself and your equipment safe and secure, physically and legally?

Registration is open for a National Press Club Journalism Institute virtual safety training at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, July 15, on how to cover political protests and civil unrest while limiting your legal exposure and physical safety risks. Attendees will learn:

Your rights to photograph and record video in public spaces and what to do if you are confronted and your equipment is seized

How to recognize the signs of a police kettling action that could lead to being swept up and detained with other protesters

What safety equipment to bring and how to plan your protest route ahead of time

Ways to strategize your communication plan with editors, a legal team, and loved ones

Recent legal developments and court cases for journalists detained and charged for their coverage of the 2020 racial justice protests and implications going forward

Confirmed speakers include:

Corinne Chin , Emmy-award winning video journalist, and Associated Press director of news talent , Emmy-award winning video journalist, and Associated Press director of news talent

Kamesha Laurry , Borealis Racial Equity in Journalism Fund Legal Fellow for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press , Borealis Racial Equity in Journalism Fund Legal Fellow for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

Mickey Osterreicher , general counsel for the National Press Photographers Association , general counsel for the National Press Photographers Association

The conversation will be moderated by Rachel Oswald , National Press Club press freedom team lead and a foreign policy reporter for CQ Roll Call.

About the Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute serves thousands of people daily with our newsletter, online programming, writing group, and other support. The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost. If you value the Institute's services, please donate today. Any amount helps.

Press contact:

Beth Francesco

Deputy Executive Director

National Press Club Journalism Institute

bfrancesco@press.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Press Club