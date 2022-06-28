Elandas and AccessSync Merger Delivers Seamless Solutions for Market Access Execution

SAINT JOHN, NB and NEWTOWN, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elandas, Inc., a SaaS-based configurable technology solutions provider, announced it has merged with long-standing partner AccessSync, LLC, a US-based strategic market access execution services provider. Together, Elandas and AccessSync leadership combine decades of experience delivering integrated market access planning and execution to accelerate growth in an increasingly complex biopharma market access environment.

There is an emerging need to demystify the market access execution pathway.

"This merger is a major step forward in ensuring our technology allows key information to reach clients, health care professionals, and patients, where it will have maximum impact on access and outcomes," said Ryan Roberts, CEO. "We are extremely excited to welcome the AccessSync team to Elandas."

The new company's vision is to ensure that innovative biopharma products reach appropriate patients through seamlessly connecting people, data, and resources.

"The Elandas technology platform introduces unrivaled speed and flexibility into this space, combining workflow and data automation with the ability to tailor each individual user experience to specific market access needs," said Tate Rarick, Managing Director of AccessSync, Inc. "Coming together represents a milestone in our shared quest to unlock the full potential of our customers' market access strategies through optimized planning and execution."

A seamless, integrated approach to market access is becoming increasingly important. Specialty products now lead in new drug approvals and often involve complex coverage, distribution, and administration requirements. All these access elements interact, and in combination can significantly impact competitive positioning, office logistics, and patient affordability. There is an emerging need to demystify the market access execution pathway.

"The most exciting aspect of this merger is the ability to integrate data, creative, and technology to drive informed actions," said Rarick. "Working with our clients and their partners, we can now fully leverage their organizational assets for maximum effectiveness, enabling customized execution down to local market and health care professional levels."

As a result of the acquisition, AccessSync, LLC will become AccessSync, Inc., a wholly owned US subsidiary of Elandas, Inc.

About Elandas

Elandas specializes in creating tech-enabled, configurable solutions for the market access activities of life sciences businesses, supporting both specialty and retail brands. For more information, please visit Elandas.com.

About AccessSync

AccessSync delivers strategic market access planning and execution for biopharma companies seeking to accelerate growth in increasingly complex market access environments. For more information, please visit AccessSync.com.

