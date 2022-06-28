PSM Partners Ranked on Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Managed Service Providers Worldwide

CHICAGO, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSM Partners, a Chicago based Technology Consulting and Talent Sourcing firm has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

PSM has been selected as one of the technology industry's top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 16 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included in this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, and company and customer demographics.

Mike Mete, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at PSM, commented on the firm's award, "Since our inception in 2015, PSM has been dedicated to building long term relationships with our clients and partners." He continued, "Our strong financial performance is tied directly to treating people fairly, clients and employees alike. We hire the industry's best and brightest talent, and we provide a level of attention to our clients that is unparalleled in the marketplace."

PSM specializes in helping small and medium-sized companies with an array of outsourced technology solutions and cloud strategies. The firm also helps its clients grow by leveraging a team of full desk recruiters to source top industry talent. Learn more at https://www.psmpartners.com/.

View original content:

SOURCE PSM Partners