Ally, DC, Milestone Media, and Warner Bros. discovery reveal NASCAR paint scheme inspired by The Milestone Initiative

Driver Alex Bowman will race in the paint scheme featuring Milestone Super Hero Static on July 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Unique design and Ally's "Heroically" theme also integrated into fire suit and helmet

DETROIT and BURBANK, Calif., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial, Milestone Media, DC, and Warner Bros. Discovery today unveiled a new paint scheme for the Ally-sponsored No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE of Hendrick Motorsports, in support of their joint program, The Milestone Initiative. Driver Alex Bowman will race in the electrifying paint scheme for the Quaker State 400 on July 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In addition, Bowman will wear a custom fire suit and hand painted Milestone helmet.

Ally Financial, Milestone Media, DC, and Warner Bros. Discovery today unveiled a new paint scheme for the Ally-sponsored No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE of Hendrick Motorsports, in support of their joint program, The Milestone Initiative. (PRNewswire)

Announced in 2021, The Milestone Initiative is collaborative program between Ally, DC, Milestone Media and Warner Bros. Discovery to mentor and train the next generation of comic book storytellers from Black and diverse backgrounds, both professionally and financially. Founded in 1991, Milestone Media is the first Black owned comic book and media company, famous for creating Super Heroes Static, Icon & Rocket, Hardware, and Blood Syndicate. DC is the publishing partner for Milestone comic books; the company initially published titles under the Milestone imprint from 1993 to 1997, then renewing the relationship in recent years and publishing new, updated versions of their core Milestone Super Heroes.

Designed in collaboration with DC's creative services team, the car features Milestone Super Hero Static to drive awareness and interest for The Milestone Initiative among NASCAR fans. As Milestone's electricity-wielding Super Hero, the designers leaned into incorporating Static's electrical effects into the overall design, with the electricity emanating from the character's hands on the hood integrated into not only the paint scheme, but the fire suit and helmet as well. The Milestone Initiative, sponsored by Ally, is a continuation of the mission of Milestone's founders, ensuring a talent pool of diverse creators who can impact our culture in incredible ways through storytelling.

"Ally believes representation matters which is why we teamed up with Milestone Media, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery to share the stories and history of Milestone Comics with a new generation," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally. "We're committed to being a catalyst for change and celebrating diversity in everything we do. Our hope is that this incredible paint scheme, featuring an iconic Black Super Hero, will help make the sport we love a more inclusive space for all."

"From its earliest days, Milestone has always been about mentorship, storytelling and shifting the paradigm when it comes to comic books and entertainment through our characters," said Milestone Media partner and award-winning producer Reggie Hudlin. "To have both The Milestone Initiative and our most popular Super Hero represented on the NASCAR stage is an incredible opportunity to share our vision and expose our mission to a new and evolving audience."

"Working with Ally and Milestone Media on The Milestone Initiative has been an incredible experience," said Anne De Pies, DC SVP and General Manager. "DC and Milestone are passionate about inclusive storytelling that speaks to everyone and being able to share that message on the #48 car with NASCAR fans in addition to our core comic book fans is a great opportunity."

"Ally does a really good job of bringing the NASCAR community together and having Static on the car is another way Ally is doing it right," said Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. "I think it is really neat to have a superhero on the No. 48 Ally Chevy at Atlanta and to be able to help with Ally's goal of making NASCAR more inclusive is a unique opportunity that I am proud to be a part of."

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com . For more information on The Milestone Initiative, visit the website at www.dcuniverse.com/milestone. For the latest news on all of DC's Super Heroes, visit the main site at www.dccomics.com, and follow @DCComics and @thedcnation on social media. The DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service offers a combination of classic Milestone titles from the early 90's, as well as some of the current comics available in comic book stores. DC UNIVERSE INFINITE is not intended for children and is not available in all countries. For more information and a free trial (where applicable), check out www.dcuniverseinfinite.com.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a digital financial services company committed to its promise to "Do It Right" for its consumer, commercial and corporate customers. Ally is composed of an industry-leading independent auto finance and insurance operation, an award-winning digital direct bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, which offers mortgage lending, point-of-sale personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products), a consumer credit card business, a corporate finance business for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. Our brand conviction is that we are all better off with an ally, and our focus is on helping our customers achieve their strongest financial well-being, a notion personalized to what is important to them. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures .

About Milestone Media

Milestone Media produces film, television, publishing, and other forms of entertainment spotlighting diverse storytelling by creative voices. Fan-favorite characters from the Milestone universe include Static and the Static Shock animated series, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, Blood Syndicate and more. Milestone Media was co-founded in 1993 by celebrated writer Dwayne McDuffie and award-winning artist Denys Cowan, along with Black Enterprise magazine SVP and Editor-In-Chief Derek Dingle, and artist/educator Michael Davis. In 2015, award-winning writer, director and producer Reginald Hudlin joined Milestone co-founders Denys Cowan and Derek Dingle as a partner, helping to drive forward the company's multimedia initiatives spotlighting Milestone characters.

About DC

DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

Contacts:

Cristi Vazquez for Ally:

cristianna.vazquez@ally.com

Michael Shelling for DC:

michael.shelling@dcentertainment.com

Kirsten McKenna for Warner Bros. Discovery:

kirsten.mckenna@warnermedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ally Financial