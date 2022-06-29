Appian Names New Chief People Officer and New Senior Vice President of Industry Products and Solutions

McLEAN, Va., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced the appointment of two new executives to Appian's leadership team . Susan Charnaux has been named Chief People Officer. Sanat Joshi joined as Senior Vice President of Industry Products and Solutions. Both will report to Matt Calkins, CEO of Appian.

Charnaux has more than 20 years of experience in professional services and human capital, including senior roles at Accenture and McKinsey & Company. As Chief People Officer, she will bring Appian's distinctive culture to the forefront of the company's talent activities to enable growth of the business as well as professional growth for all Appian employees.

"Appian is a pace-setter not only in technology, but also in its distinctive culture and track record of developing top talent," said Charnaux. "I'm looking forward to furthering Appian's high standard of excellence in how we attract and retain the best people."

Joshi has more than 30 years of experience in enterprise technology. He was most recently General Manager of Technology and Cross-Industry Solutions at Amazon Web Services. Prior to that, he led Oracle's industry strategy and go-to-market programs for Manufacturing and Automotive industries. At Appian, Joshi will be responsible for leading Appian's solutions strategy. His team delivers Appian pre-built solutions to market. Appian solutions make it easier for organizations to quickly gain value from the Appian Low-Code Platform.

"Appian's unified suite is uniquely positioned to serve organizations regardless of industry. I am excited to develop solutions that organizations can use to quickly transform their businesses," said Joshi.

Calkins stated, "Appian's employees and our solutions strategy are critical to our growth. Susan and Sanat join us as proven leaders in these areas. I'm looking forward to working with them to create a positive impact on our market and employees."

