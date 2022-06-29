BGL Welcomes Mark Jones-Pritchard as a Managing Director in Consumer

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL), a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Jones-Pritchard to Managing Director within its Consumer investment banking team. Mark is based in Chicago and will help expand BGL's reach to an even broader network of clients across the Consumer spectrum, with particular focus on continuing to grow BGL's leadership in outdoor enthusiast investment banking.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mark to our firm," said John Tilson, Head of BGL's Consumer vertical. "Mark's extensive Consumer M&A experience and transaction history, in addition to his impressive international network, will enable us to continue to grow and expand upon our market-leading position in eCommerce investment banking, most significantly in the outdoor enthusiast space."

Mark has more than 23 years of experience in the Consumer industry, with middle market transaction experience in the outdoor & active lifestyle, experiential, and eCommerce sectors. He is also a frequent author of thought leadership pieces within the Consumer industry, with topics including the experience economy, outdoor recreation, and digital fitness.

"BGL has a strong reputation for client service and delivering value, and I am excited to join the firm," said Jones-Pritchard. "I look forward to helping our Consumer team continue to build out their impressive platforms in eCommerce, branded, omni-channel, and managed marketplace, and expand their relationships within the U.S. and internationally."

Prior to joining BGL, Mark was at Lincoln International and held investment banking leadership positions at Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC and KPMG Corporate Finance LLC. Mark holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from The University of Manchester in the UK and is a Chartered Accountant.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructurings, business valuations and opinions, and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of Global M&A Partners, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, please visit www.bglco.com.

