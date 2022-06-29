Eco Material Technologies Announces Agreement with Georgia Power to Harvest Millions of Tons of Landfilled Ash

–Material from Plant Bowen in Cartersville, Ga., one of the biggest power plants in the country, to produce stronger and longer lasting bridges and roads throughout the Southeast–

–Largest project of its kind in the U.S. will keep millions of tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere–

HOUSTON and ATLANTA, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Material Technologies ("Eco Material" or the "Company"), the leading producer of sustainable cementitious materials and near zero carbon cement replacement products, announced today an agreement with Georgia Power to harvest millions of tons of landfilled ash from Plant Bowen, one of the largest coal-fired power plants in North America.

Under the agreement, Eco Material will harvest approximately 600,000 tons of landfilled ash per year from the plant in Cartersville, Ga. The effort will remove and beneficially use more than 9 million tons. There is also the potential to expand operations to a second location and double annual production to over 1 million tons.

The ash from Plant Bowen will be used in concrete blends to repair and construct bridges, roads, and buildings in Georgia as well as throughout the Southeast.

"As the largest partnership of its kind in the U.S., this project will not only use material from landfills and ash ponds, but also keep millions of tons of CO2 from going into the atmosphere," said Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies. "The harvested material will be used in concrete to make stronger and longer lasting bridges and roads and serve as a model for helping forward thinking utilities like Georgia Power and Southern Company close landfills and ash ponds, while building a greener and more sustainable planet."

The material Eco Material is harvesting from Plant Bowen has been proven to enhance the strength, impermeability, and durability of concrete. The material will replace approximately 20 percent of carbon intensive Portland cement in concrete mixes. Portland cement accounts for approximately 8 percent of global carbon emissions.

"Georgia Power is always researching and exploring new and innovative ways to reuse coal ash that is beneficial to our customers and our communities. Finding and securing these opportunities to beneficially use coal ash will not only reduce and save space in landfills, but will also serve as a financial tool to help offset the cost of ash pond closures for our customers," said Aaron Mitchell, vice president of Environmental Affairs for Georgia Power. "As the largest project of its kind in this country, this project at Plant Bowen is historic for our company, and our entire industry, and we see the potential to expand beneficial use projects further in the future."

"As concrete manufacturers continue to work to achieve carbon neutrality in production, and power companies seek modern and innovative solutions for beneficial use of coal ash, this voluntary project in Georgia is a model for the industry, directly responding to both market and environmental needs," said Tom Adams, executive director of the American Coal Ash Association. "With the nationwide focus on improving American infrastructure including roads and bridges, demand for materials continues to outpace available supply, and collaborative projects such as this will be critical to bridging that gap in the future."

Eco Material is building a new plant onsite to harvest the landfilled ash at Plant Bowen. In addition to construction and other temporary jobs, more than 20 full-time jobs will be created for operation of the facility.

About Eco Material Technologies

Eco Material Technologies is the leading producer of sustainable cement alternatives in the U.S., serving over 4,000 unique customer locations from its 100+ sites across 45 states. The Company is the leading marketer and distributor of fly ash, with an approximately 50% volume share in the U.S. and the industry's only true national footprint of logistics networks and distribution channels. Eco Material also has a patented technology to convert fly ash and other materials into innovative, near-zero carbon building materials that react faster, match the one-day performance of, and after 28 days are approximately 20% stronger than traditional cement, all while reducing by approximately 99% the CO 2 emissions that are traditionally associated with cement production. The Company also provides mission-critical utility services, including operations support, waste disposal, and environmental remediation. For more information, visit www.ecomaterial.com.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook ( Facebook.com/Georgia Power ), Twitter ( Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower ) and Instagram ( Instagram.com/ga_power ).

