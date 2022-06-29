IMMORTALS SELECTS DXRACER AS OFFICIAL GAMING CHAIR PARTNER

DXRacer releases Immortals-branded Craft series chair, designed to enhance player performance

DETROIT, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes-based gaming and esports organization, Immortals, and the leader of premium gaming chair brands, DXRacer, have officially announced the start of a three-year partnership. As part of the agreement, DXRacer will become the Official Gaming Chair of Immortals and will be used by all Immortals competitive teams, including League of Legends (LCS), Wild Rift and Valorant.

DXRacer is conveniently headquartered in Whitmore Lake, Michigan, within the Great Lakes Region (GLR), where Immortals is the leading esports organization. Both companies plan to activate across the region in 2022 and beyond, hosting multiple opportunities for fan engagement, including chair giveaways.

Immortals and DXRacer also developed an Immortals-branded gaming chair as part of the DXRacer Craft Series. The chair has been distributed to all Immortals players, competitive staff and influencers and is available for preorder at the DXRacer website .

"Working with DXRacer, a pioneer in the gaming chair space, to provide Immortals-branded chairs to our players and influencers underscores our commitment to creating a first class experience for our talent," said Brett McGrew, Immortals' VP, Partnerships & Activation. "We're excited to be enhancing our performance with DXRacer."

"The DXRacer x Immortals Craft Series commemorates the beginning of a unique partnership between two brands both located within the Great Lakes Region," Said Tim Wu, DXRacer CEO. "With this partnership, we hope to bring a memorable gaming experience to the Great Lakes community."

DXRacer is a trailblazer in their industry, known for being the creator of the first-ever gaming chair in 2006. Today, they continue to innovate and provide high-quality chairs for amateur and professional gamers.

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff and the broader gaming community. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT and Wild Rift.

For more information, please visit www.Immortals.gg and follow Immortals on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Snap .

About DXRacer

Founded in 2001, DXRacer is a pioneer in gaming chairs, starting off as a manufacturer of car seats for luxury sports cars. In the past 21 years, the company has been at the forefront of gaming chair technology. DXRacer leveraged experience and innovations to provide technology that delivers deep comfort and targeted support right where you need it. Quality and design are core values, and the company is always striving to go further in these domains. DXRacer prides itself on using nothing but high-quality materials and maintaining the high standard set for all products. All products are manufactured with precision in strict high-quality management.

