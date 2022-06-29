Impartner Claims No. 1 Ranking in Mid-Market Partner Management in G2 Summer Reports

Impartner achieves No. 1 ranking in three G2 categories for Partner Management; it is the 7th consecutive quarter the company has been ranked

SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, announced today that G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, awarded Impartner in four categories in its Summer 2022 Report: No.1 on the Mid-Market Partner Management Grid; No. 1 on the Mid-Market Results Index; No. 1 on the Mid-Market Relationship Index; and as a Leader on the TCMA Grid.

Impartner has been ranked as a leader for seven consecutive quarters.

"Our primary goal at Impartner is to drive revenue and significant results for companies and their channels, so when G2 users endorse our software to colleagues, we are extremely honored," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "We are proud to be G2 Leaders and are excited to continue delivering customer-favorite, partner-focused solutions."

Companies achieve leader status by receiving positive reviews from verified business professionals compared to similar products in the category. A product must receive 10 or more reviews and five responses to each category-specific question for inclusion in the report. Impartner received 63 Reviews in Q2 and earned an average star rating of 4.6.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified and authentic reviews."

The G2 award recognitions follow another prestigious award Impartner has won. In early June, Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience received a Gold Globee® in the Technology Software category in the 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world's best in products and services, innovations, case studies and successful deployments, customer satisfaction programs and more from every major industry in the world.

More than 100 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world's premier business awards program honoring achievements in every industry around the world.

See the complete list of 2022 winners here: https://globeeawards.com/golden-bridge-awards/winners/.

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Impartner Contact:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner

chelsea.rider@impartner.com

