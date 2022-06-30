Goosly: the art of planning in public

Free roadmap timeline tool to stay accountable in build in public projects

LONDON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having started off as a sidekick project in early 2022, Goosly is quickly finding its way to people's hearts. A simple, online roadmap tool designed for build-in-public projects, Goosly is free and can be used by anyone to copy, customize, embed and share project and product plans with a community; in the form of a good looking roadmap timeline.

Now, with all of the roadmapping tools available online, why would anyone be interested in an app like Goosly? Jexo CEO and co-founder, Biro Florin had this to say: "as the internet moves towards decentralization, where the truth lies in open ledgers, newly launched products and projects will inevitably need a tool to openly communicate plans with communities".

If ideas are everywhere and competition ever so powerful, how can one differentiate? Well it so happens that today, small brands and founders face the opportunity to act as their own media channel; as long as they're able to openly share who they are and why they're in it, with a community that will hopefully stick around. The focus is shifting to those things you cannot copy like culture, brand and community.

Goosly, which was first introduced in February of this year, has since had stellar upgrades. It's a simple platform, with a simple process and an increasing number of cool features like swimlanes, colors, emojis, images, even zoom level, that allow you to customize your roadmap whichever way you want. You can also copy it from the public or get inspired.

The focus for Goosly remains unchanged: help quickly sketch and communicate plans with the world. "Creating public roadmaps to keep yourself accountable to your own plans, while allowing others to replicate your success is at the very foundation of building in public. If you can show the community how true you are to the work you're committed to, then you've gained their trust for life" says Nikki Zavadska, CPO and co-founder at Jexo.

About Jexo

Jexo is a lean startup company founded in 2018 that builds simple, plug&play apps for Jira Cloud. The company is home to a global team of SaaS-enthusiasts who are relentless about turning work management into an effortless, fun and accessible process for everyone, thanks to the next generation of B2B project management apps.

