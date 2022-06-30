CAMDEN, N.J., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) announced today it released its fourth annual Corporate Impact Report , showcasing the automaker's commitment to being More Than a Car Company® in the 2021 calendar year. Additionally, SOA announced it was named a 2022 Civic 50 Honoree for the second year in a row by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

SUBARU OF AMERICA LAUNCHES 2021 CORPORATE IMPACT REPORT, NAMED A TOP 50 MOST COMMUNITY-MINDED COMPANY IN THE UNITED STATES (PRNewswire)

The 2021 Subaru Corporate Impact Report highlights the company's dedication to customers, community and to living out the Subaru Love Promise . The report contains data collected throughout 2021, the challenges the company faced and recognition of its efforts in customer service, vehicle quality and community impact.

"I am continually proud of our commitment to make a positive impact in our communities," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO of Subaru of America, Inc. "Our 2021 Corporate Impact Report details our dedication to engage with stakeholders across the country to show love and respect for everyone we encounter."

As a national Points of Light 2022 Civic 50 honoree, SOA was selected based on four dimensions of citizenship and social impact: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement. In addition to this recognition, SOA was also selected as a Civic 50 of Greater Philadelphia honoree by the Philadelphia Foundation and Points of Light. The automaker's social impact and civic leadership commitments are highlighted and reflected throughout the Subaru 2021 Corporate Impact Report. This includes:

Living Our Values

Recognition as a top corporate citizen, including receiving a perfect score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index and one of the most trusted U.S. based companies, according to Axios Corporate Reputation Ranking.

Recorded more than 10,000 employee volunteer hours to support local communities.

Accelerated its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Plan by strengthening the diversity of Subaru's leadership and partnering with HBCUs, the National Association for Black Accountants, the Association of Latino Professionals for America, and the Minority Corporate Counsel Association to broaden its recruitment strategy.

Love Promise Customer Commitment

Received 57 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards through 2021, more than any other brand since 2013.

Released the 2023 Subaru Solterra, its first zero-emissions, all-electric vehicle that aligns with Subaru's dedication to driver safety and environmental protection.

Love Promise Community Commitment

$227.3 million in charitable donations since 2008 from SOA and its participating retailers through the Contributedin charitable donations since 2008 from SOA and its participating retailers through the Subaru Share the Love® Event

Parent company, Subaru Corporation, received a high score for its CDP climate change report due to ambitious 2030 and 2050 emission reduction targets.

Provided over $1 million in philanthropic support and 2,178 hours of volunteer work to support the Camden, New Jersey community where SOA is headquartered.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, readers can learn more about SOA's about the progress and success of SOA's corporate responsibility efforts here: OurImpact.Subaru.com.

