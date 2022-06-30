TINT UGC Launches Integration with Shopify to Increase Sales through Social Commerce

The TINT Shopify integration creates new opportunities for ecommerce brands to reach and convert customers

SAN ANTONIO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader in visual content, TINT, has taken another step towards streamlined social eCommerce with the launch of a new integration with Shopify. Brands that want to scale their eCommerce sales can increase engagement, loyalty, and influence purchase decisions through the power of UGC and creator content.

TINT's State of User-Generated Content (UGC) 2022 research report found that 72% of consumers believe that reviews and testimonials submitted by customers are more credible than the brand talking about their products. The new integration will be of particular use to Shopify merchants looking to leverage the voice of their customers to increase sales. However, it will also be an important foundation for those who are just getting started in eCommerce.

Users of TINT and Shopify are now able to:

Collect and display social content

Configure multi-product linking

Publish unlimited gallery and carousel widgets

Analyze advanced UGC Insights

"More and more, UGC is being utilized across eCommerce to build trust, convert customers, and inspire repeat business and this integration could not be more timely for marketers looking to adapt to these shifts and scale their social commerce to meet their business goals." said Sameer Kamat, CEO, TINT.

In addition to Shopify, TINT integrates with other major eCommerce platforms, including Magento, BigCommerce, and Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

About TINT

TINT is the world's most powerful User-Generated Content and Influencer platform - helping you tell your story through the voices of fans, customers, and creators. TINT works with over 5,000 brands in 173 countries and across every category, empowering them to create authentic experiences that strategically engage, build trust, convert sales, and inspire action at every step of the customer journey.

To learn more, visit https://www.tintup.com

