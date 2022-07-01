Dutch Bros takes us back with new nostalgic drinks

Keep up with your summer bucket list with the Cookie Dough Cold Brew

GRANTS PASS, Ore., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime vibes continue at Dutch Bros, and we're road trippin' back in time with childhood faves. Starting today, the drive-thru coffee company is featuring Cookie Dough Cold Brew and Cookie Dough Freeze at all of its more than 570 locations.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8977754-dutch-bros-cookie-dough-cold-brew-and-cookie-dough-freeze

The Cookie Dough Cold Brew is a delicious mix of Dutch Bros' cold brew (regular or nitro) with chocolate milk and chocolate chip cookie dough flavor topped with Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top, a fluffy, sweet topping and chocolate sprinks.

Its frozen PIC (partner-in-crime) is the Cookie Dough Freeze featuring the same flavors and toppings in a Dutch Freeze (aka blended coffee perfection).

"Even if you're only dreaming of vacation, the Cookie Dough Cold Brew (and Freeze!) will take you there," said Kristin Sha, director of product management at Dutch Bros. "The nostalgic flavors will make you reminisce with a taste of summers past."

The Cookie Dough Cold Brew and Cookie Dough Freeze will be featured through the end of August.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 600 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

View original content:

SOURCE Dutch Bros Coffee