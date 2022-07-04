HKEX Celebrates Launch of ETF Inclusion in Stock Connect

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Monday) celebrates the successful launch of the inclusion of ETFs in Stock Connect with a virtual market open ceremony.

The virtual event, viewed by market participants, welcomed speeches from representatives that include regulators, exchange operators as well as securities registration and clearing institutions in Hong Kong and Mainland China, and culminated with a gong-striking ceremony to mark the start of trading.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: "The inclusion of ETFs in Stock Connect is great news and continues our commitment to enhance the vibrancy, diversity and attractiveness of our markets. It will also further strengthen Hong Kong's position as a superconnector between China and the world."

"ETFs are one of the fastest-growing segments on Hong Kong's markets. The inclusion of ETFs in Stock Connect signifies our ambition to enhance our ETF franchise, and reinforce Hong Kong's position as Asia's ETF marketplace," Mr Aguzin added.

Hong Kong's ETF market has one of the most diverse product offerings in Asia. As at the end of May 2022, the over 130 Hong Kong-listed ETFs traded over HK$11 billion a day, up from an average daily turnover (ADT) of HK$6.4 billion in 2020, with assets under management currently at over HK$430 billion. Adding eligible ETFs into Stock Connect will support the healthy development of ETFs in both the Hong Kong and Mainland China markets by expanding their respective investor bases.

Since its launch in 2014, the landmark Stock Connect programme has been instrumental in supporting the two-way capital flows into and out of Mainland China, and has become the preferred channel for international investors looking to access the A-share markets.

Stock Connect trading volumes performed well in the first quarter of 2022, with ADT of Northbound and Southbound trading at RMB105.9 billion and HK$35.5 billion respectively.

About HKEX

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is a publicly-traded company (HKEX Stock Code:388) and one of the world's leading global exchange groups, offering a range of equity, derivative, commodity, fixed income and other financial markets, products and services, including the London Metals Exchange.

As a superconnector and gateway between East and West, HKEX facilitates the two-way flow of capital, ideas and dialogue between China and the rest of world, through its pioneering Connect schemes, increasingly diversified product ecosystem and its deep, liquid and international markets.

HKEX is a purpose-led organisation which, across its business and through the work of HKEX Foundation, seeks to connect, promote and progress it markets and the communities they support for the prosperity of all.

View original content:

SOURCE Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)