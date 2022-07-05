LEADING BABY & KID GEAR RESALE BRAND, GOODBUY GEAR BROADENS NATIONAL TRADE-IN PROGRAM TO MEET GROWING UPCYCLING DEMAND

GoodBuy Gear doubles amount of accepted baby gear and offers everyday drop-off points at all US buybuy BABY® locations in response to successful Monthly Trade-In Events

DENVER , July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodBuy Gear , the leading online marketplace for parents to buy and sell quality-used and open box baby and kid gear, is thrilled to announce the next iteration of its national trade-in program in partnership with buybuy BABY® , the leading baby specialty retailer in North America, dedicated to helping families navigate the journey of parenthood. Coming on the heels of significant phase one demand, the trade-in program transitioned from weekly to daily-drops off and is accepting twice the amount of items so parents can trade-in a wider assortment of used baby gear any day and time that works best for their family.

"Since launching our pilot trade-in program with buybuy BABY in 2021, and later expanding to all US buybuy BABY stores in 2022, we've worked closely with buybuy BABY to continually expand the program to accommodate the overwhelming demand," said Amanda Brown, Director of Customer Care.

Starting today, parents can drop-off gently used baby and kid gear at any US buybuy BABY store every day of the week during regular business hours in exchange for a buybuy BABY gift card to reinvest in their child's next stage of essential gear. This industry-leading instant gift card reward and trade-in program enables parents to earn anywhere from $5 to $600 per item. Once the items are traded in, GoodBuy Gear performs quality and safety checks and lists them on its online marketplace so other families can own quality gear for less.

GoodBuy Gear's list of newly accepted items was selected based on customer feedback, product popularity and resale value. The updated list includes top brands such as Keekaroo, Veer, UPPAbaby, Bugaboo, Maxi-Cosi and more.

"More than doubling our list of accepted items during everyday drop-offs at all US buybuy BABY stores allows families to recoup spend on the baby and kid gear they're no longer using in an incredibly convenient and sustainable way,"Amanda concluded.

Since expanding the program to accept trade-ins at all US buybuy BABY stores, GoodBuy Gear has collected thousands of items and since recirculated 98% to new families.

Learn more and participate in the trade-in program at: https://goodbuygear.com/pages/trade-in

About GoodBuy Gear

Founded in 2016, GoodBuy Gear is a managed marketplace that enables parents to safely and sustainably circulate quality-used baby & kid products they love. Our mission is to give shopping and selling secondhand children's items the convenience and legitimacy it deserves. Learn more about GoodBuy Gear on Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and TikTok.

