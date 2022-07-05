Ulike Beauty Launches Sapphire Air Series At-Home Ice-cooling IPL Hair Removal Devices in the US

Ulike's leading Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) hair removal gadget boasts Sapphire ice-cooling technology for painless and permanent beauty salon quality results in just four weeks

LONDON, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ulike, a leading hair removal brand, today announced its official launch into the US, bringing its portfolio of next generation Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) hair removal devices to US consumers. Equipped with a medical grade diamond sapphire ice-cooling hair removal technology, the Ulike Sapphire Air Series, including the Air+ and Air, is now exclusively available to purchase online from Amazon and Ulike's official website.

"As pioneers in the beauty industry, our goal from day one has been to solve the common frustrations associated with at-home hair removal," said Mr. Pan, General Manager of Ulike. "Ulike is the first brand to make professional ice-cooling hair removal technology available for home use and we're thrilled to be bringing our innovative technology to the US market, offering customers a luxurious, pain-free and cost-effective hair removal experience."

Introducing the Ulike Sapphire Air Series; Delivering a Beauty Salon Experience at Home

The Ulike Sapphire Air Series delivers next generation IPL hair removal technology, a trusted technology used by professional clinics to banish hair at the root. IPL technology uses multi-spectrum lights, and converts light energy to heat energy, which destroys the nutrient supply of the dermal papilla and hair follicles, permanently reducing hair regrowth over time to bring users silky smooth, hair free skin, without the hefty price tag.

With Ulike's patented medical grade Sapphire ice-cooling technology, heat output from the device is reduced, cooling skin to protect it from injuries. With traditional hair removal devices, the temperature of light can reach 158℉-212℉. Thanks to Ulike's Sapphire Ice-cooling technology, skin is cooled to 50℉-104℉, effectively avoiding burning and heat injuries caused by high temperatures and ensuring each treatment is painless and safe.

Designed with a flat head and different Sapphire gradings depending on the model, the Ulike Sapphire Air Series can be easily pressed onto skin, boosting effectiveness and targeting unwanted hair more efficiently, without causing irritation or pain. Satisfying the needs of different hair and skin types, the Ulike Sapphire Air Series has up to five energy levels, suitable for use on the face, underarms, bikini line, arms and legs, perfectly delivering a cool and comfortable IPL treatment, with professional results in just four weeks.

Fusing technology and art, the Ulike Sapphire Air Series features an elegant, ergonomic shape and weighs just 284g, perfectly fitting in users' hands for a simple and seamless experience. Available in Dark Green, Light Green and White, the Ulike Sapphire Air Series is sleek, stylish and portable, allowing users to enjoy discrete and convenient hair removal anytime at home, or even on holiday.

Bringing the Best-Selling Hair Removal Brand to the US

Founded in 2013, Ulike has quickly amassed a cult following and is now one of the most popular depilator brands in the world, helping over three million beauty fans ditch the razor for good and achieve silky smooth, hair-free skin.

With two global R&D centers, Ulike is laser-focused on developing safe skincare treatments, with innovative technology and cosmetic patents to enable users to achieve high-end, salon quality results at home.

Sapphire ice-cooling hair removal technology is widely used in large salons, and Ulike is the first brand to make this technology available for home use. Ulike's products are all FDA approved, promising safety and high standards.

Secure Mega Savings this Amazon Prime Day

Celebrating the biggest shopping event of the year, Ulike announced it will be slashing $80 the Ulike Sapphire Air Series. From the 12th -13th July, the Ulike Air+ Dark Green will be available for $289 (RRP: $369) and the Ulike Air+ Light Green will be available for $269 (RRP: $349), bringing massive savings to help global users ditch the razor for good and achieve silky smooth, hair-free skin.

To find out more about the Ulike Sapphire Air Series, head to https://ulikeglobal.com/ or check them out on Amazon.

