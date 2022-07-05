Williams Lea appoints Richard Hanks as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global skilled business support services firm Williams Lea announces the appointment of Richard Hanks as Global Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hanks has more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles and a proven track record for building high-performance teams and driving business transformation and growth. He will oversee Williams Lea's global finance function and will report to the company's CEO, Clare Hart.

Mr. Hanks comes to Williams Lea from Clarivate PLC a global company providing insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of company innovation. While at Clarivate, Hanks led the carveout from Thomson Reuters Legal, optimized financial leadership and led the company's 2019 Initial Public Offering.

Prior to that, Hanks served as CFO for BDP International and Infogroup and was formerly Chief Commercial Officer for Dow Jones. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds a B.A. (with Honors) in Industrial Economics from Nottingham University Business School.

"Richard's broad and global financial experience coupled with his proven track record leading innovative companies will be extremely valuable to Williams Lea as we work to deliver our transformation and growth objectives and help our clients support more digital operations and a more virtual workforce," said Hart.

She added, "Having worked with Richard at Dow Jones and Infogroup, I am very pleased he is joining Williams Lea and I look forward to his input and leadership as a member of our Executive Committee."

Of his new appointment, Hanks said, "I am excited to be joining Williams Lea at a pivotal time of their growth and evolution. I look forward to working with the team to create lasting value for Williams Lea's clients, employees and investors."

