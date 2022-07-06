Elektrobit and Qt Announce Turnkey Development Solution for Next-Gen Automotive Digital Cockpits

Collaborative offering brings together Qt Device Creation framework with field-proven EB tresos AUTOSAR solution and Elektrobit engineering services; allows carmakers to reduce costs, accelerate development and speed time to market of advanced HMIs

ERLANGEN, Germany and ESPOO, Finland, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektrobit, a visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products for the automotive industry, and The Qt Company today announced a collaboration to make it easier for carmakers to cost-effectively develop next-generation digital cockpits. The companies' combined solution brings together the Qt Device Creation framework and the NXP i.MX 8 Series Applications Processor with Elektrobit's EB tresos software for AUTOSAR development and user interface engineering services. The offering provides a unique, turnkey approach for carmakers seeking to develop state-of-the-art human-machine interfaces (HMIs) using off-the-shelf software and hardware.

As driver demand for immersive digital experiences and advanced features grows, the digital cockpit has become a vital and very appealing component in automobiles. The market is expected to realize a compound annual growth rate of 13 percent through 2027, according to research firm Mordor Intelligence, and all automakers are seeking more efficient and affordable approaches to develop advanced in-vehicle experiences.

The Qt-Elektrobit offering is one of the first commercial solutions enabling HMI runtime on the AUTOSAR architecture. It eliminates the costs, complexities and time requirements of using a hypervisor, and can run on a single, multi-core processor. This streamlined approach helps accelerate the overall development process and speed time to market of advanced HMIs. The Qt Device Creation framework enables the creation of rich user interfaces for embedded platforms. The EB tresos AUTOSAR architecture stack adds to it the latest security and safety capabilities, supporting requirements up to ASIL-D on limited-resource microcontroller units, as well as on multi-core SOCs. The offering includes access to Elektrobit's highly experienced user interface engineering services team. Furthermore, additional functional software from third parties such as Continental Automotive can be integrated, such as Linux Instrument Cluster, software defined Radio, Driver Monitoring and eTravel Companion, just to name a few applications.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Elektrobit to provide a unique solution that integrates our HMI development software with Elektrobit's field-proven AUTOSAR software and integration expertise," said Miao Luo, Head of Automotive and Design Tools, The Qt Company. "This pre-integrated approach provides the fastest and easiest way to produce software-defined vehicles."

"Elektrobit is proud to bring our decades of deep experience in AUTOSAR, along with our ECU software and services to this collaboration with Qt," said Jörg Scherer, director of user experience, Elektrobit. "Together, we're offering commercial solution that brings HMI runtime into an AUTOSAR, making it easier for OEMs to develop advanced cockpits for their next-gen vehicles."

About Elektrobit

Elektrobit is an award-winning and visionary global supplier of embedded and connected software products and services for the automotive industry. A leader in automotive software with over 30 years of serving the industry, Elektrobit's software powers over one billion devices in more than 100 million vehicles and offers flexible, innovative solutions for car infrastructure software, connectivity & security, and automated driving, and related tools, and user experience. Elektrobit is a wholly-owned, independently-operated subsidiary of Continental.

For more information, visit us at elektrobit.com

About Qt

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. The company's net sales in 2021 totaled 121 MEUR, and it employs some 500 people

For more information, visit Qt at https://www.qt.io/

