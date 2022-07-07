The 8th Annual Biohacking Conference Returns to L.A. with Transformative 3-Day Event, September 15-17, 2022

The World's Largest Biohacking Event Will Showcase the Latest Technology and Cutting-Edge Research from Esteemed Experts on Health, Performance and Longevity

LOS ANGELES , July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Annual Biohacking Conference, returns to the West Coast in 2022 with an immersive 3-day consumer and expert experience at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, September 15 – 17. Thousands of health and wellness seekers from around the globe will be captivated by the latest advancements in science and technology, and hear from world's leading experts in health, longevity, consciousness, performance and more.

Hosted by legendary biohacker and esteemed entrepreneur Dave Asprey and Upgrade Labs, the world's first Human Upgrade Center, the highly acclaimed Biohacking Conference, formerly known as The Bulletproof Conference, is the largest event of its kind. This year's theme is all about being unstoppable, and the speakers and exhibiting partners promise to provide attendees with the tools and skills they need to get there. Attendees can try out the latest cutting-edge technologies from over 100 exhibiting partners who will showcase their latest innovations. Highlights include improving brain cognition and performance with BrainTap, maximizing your cardio with the shortest, most effective workout on an AI powered CAROL Bike, exploring supplement innovations with BiOptimizers, and neurofeedback with 40 Years of Zen.

Distinguished keynote speakers and featured presenters include: Dave Asprey, Netflix's Sex, Love & goop star

Jaiya, Dr. Steven Gundry, Jim Kwik, Dr. Will Cole, Dr. Harry Adelson, Charlie Engle, Naveen Jain, Dr. Patrick Porter, Dr. Caroline Leaf, Vishen Lakhiani and many others. In addition, the Conference will include breakout sessions with expert panelists, inspirational speakers and educators such as award-winning yogi Katie Silcox and famed podcaster Dr. Stephanie Estima. These leaders in their fields will cover topics from ayurveda wisdom to nutrition to brain fitness to sex and relationships and much more.

Asprey's latest coffee innovation, Danger Coffee™, will be served daily. Danger Coffee™ is a clean, mold-free, farm-direct coffee engineered to detoxify and re-mineralize the body with more than 50 trace minerals, nutrients, and electrolytes.

"The most important thing you can do is to know you are in charge of your own biology," says legendary biohacker and esteemed entrepreneur Dave Asprey. "Over the past ten years, the Biohacking Conference has built a powerful movement, provided community and actionable information, and always supported the most innovative companies in the world."

"I truly believe that mental mess is something we all experience often and that it isn't something we should be ashamed of," says keynote presenter and esteemed cognitive neuroscientist, Dr. Caroline Leaf. "The events and circumstances of life aren't going anywhere; people make a lot of decisions every day that affect us all, suffering of some sort for you and your loved ones is inevitable. That said, I wholeheartedly believe that although the events and circumstances can't be controlled, we can control our reactions to these events and circumstances. I am thrilled to present at this year's Biohacking Conference so we can put our mind-management skills in action!"

Partners for the 8th Annual Biohacking Conference include BrainTap, Oxy Health, 40 Years of Zen, Docere Clinics, TRU KAVA, LivOn Labs, TrueLight, The DNA Co., Sunlighten, BEAM Minerals, biOptomizers, CAROL, essentia, eng3, Homebiotic, just thrive, PureWave, SALTChamber, The Cold Plunge and many more. All attendees will be treated to healthy, gourmet lunches, unique morning workouts, and exclusive biohacking samples and gear to take home, with additional perks offered to Preferred and VIP attendees throughout the three-day conference.

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: $1,799

Preferred Admission: $2,999

VIP Admission: $4,299

The Biohacking Conference Location :

The Beverly Hilton

9876 Wilshire Boulevard

Beverly Hills, California 90210

For more information and to purchase tickets visit:

