Two Male Nurses Win #BadassNurses Grand Prizes After Over 8,000 Votes Were Cast In Oak Point University's Inaugural Contest

CHICAGO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Point University is pleased to announce two badass male nurses are the grand prize winners of its Calling All #BadassNurses Contest. Oak Point University, an academic leader that has prepared students for successful careers as nurses and nurse leaders since 1914, launched its inaugural Calling All #BadassNurses Contest during National Nurses Week that resulted in more than 400 nominations. Eighteen finalists were chosen: nine in each of two categories—Oak Point University alum and non-alum. The two grand prize winners were determined by public voting from June 15 through June 30.

The grand prize winners are Cesar Huerta, Alum and Colin Orr, Non-Alum. Cesar Huerta, RN, BSN, MSHI, is a Quality Reporting Analyst at Access Community Health Network in Chicago. Colin Orr, RN, BSN, PHRN, is an ER Nurse at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Ill.

In his nomination, Huerta was lauded for helping patients in underserved communities. He is passionate about healthcare improvement and obtained a master's degree in health informatics. Huerta's long-term goal is to focus on preventive care and chronic disease management by improving communication in the workplace. He is pursuing additional certifications to support this goal.

"Practicing in a community health care setting has given me the opportunity to use my nursing background to positively impact underserved communities at an individual and population level. In my role, I have been given a platform to continue to be a voice and advocate for those who need it most," said Huerta.

Grand prize winner Colin Orr was nominated by a former patient who has undergone multiple surgeries and described Orr as someone who went above and beyond to provide the best possible care. The patient further defined him as vibrant, caring, and professional. He takes time to talk to patients about what is happening so that they understand what to expect.

"Being nominated by a patient as a badass nurse means the care and compassion that I bring with me to work every day makes a huge difference in my patients' lives. You never know what your patients are dealing with. The smallest task or act of kindness can greatly impact their experience and restore their faith in the medical field," said Orr.

"Congratulations to our grand prize winners Cesar and Colin, who showcase the badassery of men in nursing and the diversity of the paths available in the profession," said Therese A. Scanlan, EdD, President of Oak Point University. "We are proud of all of our #BadassNurse nominees and finalists, and we hope that we have inspired the next generation of nurses by sharing your stories."

Huerta and Orr each receive a vacation package for two and will appear in phase two of Oak Point University's 'Built to Be Baddass' campaign that features nurses and their stories. The campaign's goal is to share with the world that what nurses do every day is not only difficult but highly challenging in all aspects—emotionally, physically, and intellectually. And that they do their jobs with empathy, grace, determination, and grit. On top of that, nurses are smart, resilient, and resourceful like no other. They are true badasses.

About Oak Point University

Oak Point University, formerly Resurrection University, is a private, not-for-profit, educational institution committed to creating a healthy tomorrow, with campuses in Chicago and Oak Brook, Illinois. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs in nursing, undergraduate programs in radiography, and microcredentialing through its School of Emerging Education. Oak Point offers the most cutting-edge SIM technologies available in the region and is a top option for those seeking degrees in and certifications in healthcare. Visit oakpoint.edu for more information.

