Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Unity Software, Inc. (U) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Unity Software, Inc. ("Unity" or the "Company") (NYSE: U) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Unity securities between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/unity.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) deficiencies in Unity's product platform reduced the accuracy of the Company's machine learning technology; (2) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenues; (3) accordingly, Unity had overstated the Company's commercial and/or financial prospects for 2022; (4) as a result, the Company was likely to have to reduce its fiscal 2022 guidance; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/unity or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Unity you have until September 5, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

