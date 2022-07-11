Diamond Hill Appoints Win Murray as Director of Research

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill, a boutique investment management firm with a long-term, valuation-disciplined approach across multiple capabilities, announces the addition of Win Murray to the firm as Director of Research, effective June 30. As Director of Research, Murray will be responsible for leading Diamond Hill's US equity research team, focusing on identifying and fostering talent while providing opportunities for professional development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Win as Director of Research at Diamond Hill," said Matthew Stadelman, Chief Investment Officer of Diamond Hill. "Win is an excellent fit given his passion for intrinsic value investing and his track record of developing talent and leading research teams."

Murray joins Diamond Hill from Harris Associates, advisor to the Oakmark Funds, where he spent more than 18 years. During his tenure, he served as Director of US Research for 10 years and co-portfolio manager of the Oakmark Select Fund since 2013.

"I'm so excited to be joining Diamond Hill," said Murray. "The firm has a fantastic combination of proven investment acumen, a strong focus on the intrinsic value of businesses and a great team of talented research analysts. I look forward to adding my skills and experience to Diamond Hill, for the benefit of our clients and shareholders."

About Diamond Hill

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated US and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. For more information, visit www.diamond-hill.com.

