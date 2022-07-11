K-Swiss and McLaren F1 Formula Team to Debut an Exclusive Partnership That Will Introduce a Premium Collection to the World

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based heritage footwear brand K-SWISS and McLAREN RACING, a leader in Formula 1 racing, are proud to announce their exciting new partnership beginning in 2023 that will encapsulate the brands' sophistication and longevity within their respective categories. The collection truly comes at a thrilling period as Formula 1 continues to increase momentum and enthusiasts globally. Both brands possess a rich heritage. K-Swiss will be celebrating its 57th year while McLaren looks to celebrate its 60th in 2023. Other than being deeply rooted in heritage, both K-Swiss and McLaren put emphasis on elevated performance, giving this partnership an even larger opportunity to span the globe.

K-Swiss and McLaren have developed a groundbreaking multi-year relationship that will debut in the late spring of 2023. For K-SWISS, a brand especially known for its genius collaborations, it is the first time the footwear brand will venture into the Formula 1 racing world with an energizing goal to evolve its presence and introduce new consumers to its widely celebrated rich heritage.

As Formula 1 racing continues to grow globally at an exponential pace, especially within the U.S., the collaboration brings a new energy to K-Swiss' product assortment and presents an opportunity for the footwear brand to push its limits with innovation and product development. K-Swiss and McLaren will work together to elevate distinct tentpole moments including key races around the globe. "We are honored to be part of this exciting new and multi-year partnership and are looking forward to be joining McLaren on the racetrack. Each brand boasts a heritage that reflects the other's, replete with perseverance, innovation, and excellence. We hope that with this new partnership we develop a new base of loyalists and extend our legacies further," says Dave Grange, International Brand President at K-Swiss.

K-Swiss and McLaren have worked closely together to develop a collection that complements the signature expressions and design ethos of both brands. "It is a pleasure to welcome K-Swiss to the McLaren Racing family and Formula 1. We are excited to work with a brand which has such a strong heritage and can provide our team with footwear that is reliable with a focus on performance while looking fantastic. I can't wait for the release of the collection." Lindsey Eckhouse, Director of Licensing, eCommerce & esports at McLaren Racing.

The K-Swiss and McLaren collection will be on-going and consist of footwear and an assortment of apparel for consumers. In addition, performance-based footwear will be worn by the pit crew and engineers on the racetrack before it becomes available to the public. With this initial collection launch, there will be more to come and both K-Swiss and McLaren are thrilled to embark on this new journey together. The partnership will be available for consumers to purchase and will be available on Kswiss.com, McLaren.com and select retailers.

About K-Swiss

From the beginning, K-Swiss has been driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, when two Swiss brothers moved to California to create a footwear brand focused on tennis. As avid skiers, the brothers took inspiration from leather ski boots to create tennis shoes that supported the aggressive side-to-side movement. Introduced in 1966, the K-Swiss Classic was the world's first all-leather tennis shoe. It quickly gained worldwide acclaim and became a style statement both on and off the court, worn casually in country clubs and just as fashionably on city streets. Now, 57 years later, K-Swiss is building from its heritage as an American tennis brand and writing new chapters in its storied history. Paying homage to the hard work of our founders and the competitive nature of the game that inspired it all, K-Swiss is dedicated to outfitting and inspiring the next generation of tennis players.

About McLaren Racing

McLaren Racing was founded by New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963. The team entered its first Formula 1 race in 1966. Since then McLaren has won 20 Formula 1 world championships, more than 180 Formula 1 grands prix, the Indianapolis 500 three times, and the Le Mans 24 Hours at its first attempt.

The team competes in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship with Land Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, the NTT INDYCAR Series with Arrow McLaren SP drivers Pato O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, and the Extreme E Championship with Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust. McLaren will compete in Season Nine of the FIA Formula E World Championship in 2022/23.

McLaren was the first F1 team to be awarded the Carbon Trust Standard in 2010 and has retained it since on a bi-annual basis, most recently in February 2021. The team was also the first in F1 to be given the FIA Sustainability Accreditation Award at a three-star level in 2013 as part of the FIA Environmental Certification framework, before becoming a signatory to the UN Sports for Climate Action Commitment in 2021.

