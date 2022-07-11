TGI Fridays™ New FRIjitas™ Take the Extra-Ness of Traditional Fajitas to Deliciously New, Head-Turning Heights

New Fajita-Style Options Add Some Sizzle to TGI Fridays Menus Nationwide with Flavors Including Tandoori Chicken Skewers, Dynamite Shrimp, and Whiskey-Glaze Blaze™

DALLAS, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays new FRIjitas™ take the head-turning, steaming, sizzling (and let's face it, extra) scene of ordering fajitas to the next level. The brand's latest menu items reimagine the traditional Tex-Mex favorite – infusing sweet, savory, and globally-inspired flavors into three completely new dishes that are sure to turn (even more) heads than your average order of fajitas.

TGI Fridays is adding even more sizzle to traditional fajitas with their new head-turning FRIjitas™ in bold flavors including Tandoori Chicken Skewers, Dynamite Shrimp, and Whiskey-Glaze Blaze™ (PRNewswire)

TGI Fridays is turning up the already extra vibe of the classic fajita with three completely new dishes – all served with Jasmine rice, pico de gallo, sour cream and pickled jalapeños – including:

Tandoori Chicken Skewers FRIjitas™ : Tender chicken skewers marinated in a curry butter sauce served sizzling with a refreshingly savory tomato cucumber relish and mini flatbreads.





Dynamite Shrimp FRIjitas™ : 12 perfectly fried shrimp coated in a spicy dynamite sauce served steaming with bell peppers, onions, and flour tortillas.





Whiskey-Glaze Blaze™ Tex Mex FRIjitas™: Grilled sirloin, chicken – or a combination of both – drizzled with the brand's new sweet and spicy Whiskey-Glaze Blaze™ served over bell peppers & onions and topped with parsley and sesame Jack seasoning and flour tortillas. And, if the original Whiskey-Glaze sauce is more your flavor, Whiskey-Glaze Tex Mex FRIjitas™ are also being served up sizzling.

To celebrate the launch of the newest menu item – the brand is offering something extra. For a limited time, guests can get a free order of chips and queso when they purchase any FRIjitas™.*

Plus, TGI Fridays is serving up unbeatable deals on cocktails, wine, and beer all day long with the Happy Every Hour® menu**. The perfect pair for any FRIjitas™, guests can enjoy $2 beers all day, every day.

"For when our guests are feeling a little extra, FRIjitas™ are the perfect option to add a little sizzle to their visit to TGI Fridays™. We wanted to turn heads and surprise guests with our own interpretation of this iconic dish, fusing the sizzle and customization of fajitas with an all-new flavor profile like only TGI Fridays™ can," said Sara Bittorf, Chief Experience Officer at TGI Fridays. "Our new FRIjitas™ are the perfect way to experience big, bold flavors in an entirely new and unexpected way."

FRIjitas™ are available now at TGI Fridays locations nationwide, visit TGIFridays.com for restaurant locations.

*Participating locations. Offer ends 7/25/22. Valid for dine in, to go and online orders at Fridays.com.

** Dine-in only, at participating locations. Void where prohibited by law. Please drink responsibly.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling™" a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with nearly 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

