APYX ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 5, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Apyx Medical Corporation Shareholders

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.
Class Period: May 12, 2021 to March 11, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022
CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Apyx Medical Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a significant number of Apyx's Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Apyx you have until August 5, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.
