Baja Fresh Introduces New Al Pastor Dishes for a Limited Time

Three Ways to Enjoy a Tasty Traditional Favorite

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baja Fresh Mexican Grill® (www.BajaFresh.com), the fast-casual fresh Mexican food chain, introduces three new menu items for a limited time. From July 12 to October 10, new Al Pastor options will be added to Baja Fresh menus nationwide.

Baja Fresh Al Pastor Three Ways (PRNewswire)

Baja Fresh Features Traditional Favorite Al Pastor for a Limited Time

Guests can now enjoy this traditional favorite, made with either chicken or carnitas, three ways:

Al Pastor Taco Combo – Two corn tortilla tacos filled with al pastor seasoned chicken or carnitas, salsa 6 chiles, onion & cilantro mix, topped with cotija cheese, and grilled pineapple. Served with a side of rice and black or pinto beans.





Grilled Al Pastor Bowl – Rice topped with black or pinto beans, roasted veggies, mixed cheese, al pastor seasoned chicken or carnitas, sour cream, diced cilantro, pickled onions, and grilled pineapple.





Burrito Al Pastor – Rice, black or pinto beans, al pastor seasoned chicken or carnitas, onion & cilantro mix, hot or mild salsa, grilled pineapple, and cotija cheese.

"We are excited to introduce our new Al Pastor dishes to Baja Fresh menus nationwide for a limited time," said Lindsay Seli, director of marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Baja Fresh. "While many guests may be familiar with the traditional, slow-cooked flavors and spices Al Pastor is known and loved for, we are thrilled to share the experience these dishes will bring to many others for the first time."

Additionally, you can now earn points for every Baja Fresh purchase made in-store or online*! Become a member of Club Baja Rewards for exclusive offers, plus earn one point for every $1 spent pre-tax. For every 100 points, registered members will receive a $10 reward. For more information, visit www.BajaFresh.com. *Additional terms and conditions apply. Available at participating locations.

About Baja Fresh



Baja Fresh® has been an industry leader in serving fresh, traditional fire-grilled Mexican food for over 30 years. Founded in 1990, Baja Fresh has grown to approximately 90 franchised restaurants across the U.S. In 2016, Baja Fresh became a Kahala Brands™ concept, with Kahala Brands being one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant concepts with approximately 3000 locations in roughly 35 countries.

(PRNewsfoto/Baja Fresh) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baja Fresh