PA Consulting and American College of Emergency Physicians partner to launch Emergency Medicine Data Institute

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, and the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), the national medical professional society of emergency physicians in the United States, have partnered on a collaboration to develop a leading edge digital platform to underpin ACEP's newly established Emergency Medicine Data Institute (EMDI).

PA will support ACEP by building a next generation digital platform, integrating with over 1,000 hospitals to collect clinical and billing data, and building new products and services for emergency clinicians to enhance emergency care throughout the United States.

The EMDI and its Clinical Emergency Data Registry (CEDR) is among the largest qualified clinical data registries in use today, providing insight on nearly a quarter of emergency department visits in the United States annually. CEDR has immense value to the clinical and broader healthcare community, offering the opportunity to accelerate identification of optimal clinical practices, development of new treatments and therapies, and the potential to reduce the reporting burden placed on clinical teams to increase their capacity to deliver excellent care.

Emergency departments often serve as the entry point to the U.S. healthcare system. Using emergency department data more effectively will help support clinical and healthcare research, providing insight into utilization, patient journeys, the incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic conditions, and act as an early warning system for future health crises, like a pandemic. ACEP and PA aim to transform the clinical practice of emergency care and empower clinicians at the frontline with actionable insights and easy to use tools to improve the quality of care delivered to patients.

Nilesh Chandra, PA Consulting healthcare expert and ACEP project lead, said: "We are very excited to work with ACEP on this project. This is a fantastic opportunity for us to build a multi-year engagement around data and analytics in healthcare. We know that large scale datasets are critically important to solving the most pressing challenges in healthcare. This was true in the 1840s when John Snow used incidence and address information to trace a cholera outbreak to a water well in London, and data's importance has been made abundantly clear in the last few years with the COVID-19 pandemic. Emergency department data has the potential to fundamentally transform the care of patients and improve lives. We are very excited to be selected as partners to ACEP in this endeavor, with the EMDI."

"The ACEP Emergency Medicine Data Institute will transform information that physicians and others can rely on to support clinical innovation and patient management," said Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "We are very excited to launch a resource with the potential to transform care delivery and empower clinicians at the bedside with analytics from emergency departments around the country."

