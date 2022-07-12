Spartan Medical is named to Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Medical Inc., a veteran-owned-and-operated medical leadership team that serves as the vanguard for a diverse and complementary network of medical product and services companies, today announced it was named to Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in America.

"The Inc. 5000 award shows that Spartan Medical is an emerging leader."

Inc. 5000 is regularly compared to the Fortune 500 list, without the publicly-traded companies. Notable companies that have been previously named to the list include Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and Oracle, among others. The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Spartan Medical in the top 0.07% of all privately-owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth.

"The Inc. 5000 award shows that Spartan Medical is an emerging leader in the medical device industry and the medical operations management field," said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical. "Being named to this prestigious list means Spartan Medical is now part of a very exclusive community that consists of some of the most successful and renowned companies in the world."

Mr. Proffitt further explained, "Spartan Medical is independent, financially-stable, and debt-free. We have no conflicts of interest, and most importantly, we only answer to our customers and every member of the Spartan Family. This company has been built brick-by-brick in one of the most competitive industries on the planet. Our incredible growth during difficult economic times is based on three things: our people, our people, our people. Our culture matters, our military-mindset matters, our belief that nothing is impossible matters, but none of that would matter if we didn't have the right people in the right place at the right time. We do. Congratulations to the entire Spartan family. You've earned this."

Inc. Magazine will be revealing the ranking of each awardee company on Tuesday, August 9th and there will be a conference and gala for the awardees in Phoenix, Arizona on October 19th through the 22nd. The reveal event will list companies by their rankings in the United States, their home state, their region, and their industry.

About Spartan Medical:

Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and other local, state, and federal agencies. We provide some of the most advanced medical technologies & biologics, licensed medical staff, and best-in-class operations management expertise to our clients both domestic and abroad. Our executive team have all held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and our core strength is solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with best-in-class solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities.

