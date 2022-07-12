TPM Expands Its AEC Product Offerings with Leica Geosystems Laser Scanning Solutions

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TPM, Inc., a leading technology solutions provider focused on partnering with Architectural, Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing firms, has expanded its robust hardware and software solutions portfolio by creating a strategic partnership with Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, to bring industry-leading 3D Laser Scanning solutions to market.

Alongside TPM's professional services portfolio, Autodesk, SolidWorks, and Bluebeam suite of software products, the addition of Leica Geosystems laser scanning solutions will provide TPM's customers with enhanced Scan to BIM and Reality Capture capabilities. Architects, Engineers, and Construction (AEC) professionals can combine Leica Geosystem's portfolio with products like Autodesk Revit to capture entire structures or building sites, and develop interactive models of the scans. Further, the models and scans can easily be converted to Building Information Models (BIM), allowing AEC professionals to view digital representations of the physical and functional characteristics of the scanned location.

"We are very excited about our expanded partnership with Leica Geosystems, bringing another world-class technology solution to our customers across the Southeast and greater United States. Adding Leica Geosystems scanning technology to our suite of solutions further enhances the digital transformation vision that we have for the AEC industry," says Chris Fay, President of TPM, Inc.

"At Leica Geosystems, we value collaboration and continuously evaluate synergetic partnership opportunities with expert players that provide local presence in target markets. TPM's core focus on the building construction and manufacturing industries, its physical locations in key regions across the Southeast and core competency in synergistic Autodesk and SOLIDWORKS solutions makes them a fitting partner. We look forward to working with TPM and jointly providing customers with customised solutions and high-quality support," says Jason Hood, Vice President of Building Construction for Leica Geosystems, US/Canada.

To learn more about TPM's offerings of Leica Geosystems laser scanning solutions, Autodesk, or training and other services, visit their website at tpm.com.

About TPM, Inc.

TPM, Inc.'s headquarters is in Greenville, SC, with offices across the Southeast. TPM focuses on Improving Designs, Delivering More Work, and Winning More Business for Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Manufacturing customers across the region. TPM serves more than 3,500 customers annually with technology solutions, assessments, consulting, implementation, training, and support. For more information about how TPM's talented team is leading the way in an ever-changing market, visit their website at https://www.tpm.com/.

About Leica Geosystems

Leica Geosystems – when it has to be right

With more than 200 years of history, Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, is the trusted supplier of premium sensors, software and services. Delivering value every day to professionals in surveying, construction, infrastructure, mining, mapping and other geospatial content-dependent industries, Leica Geosystems leads the industry with innovative solutions to empower our autonomous future.

Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous — ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon's Geosystems division provides a comprehensive portfolio of digital solutions that capture, measure, and visualise the physical world and enable data-driven transformation across industry ecosystems.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 22,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

