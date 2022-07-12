UST Wins GSA's Prestigious 'Changemaker of the Year' Award for its Open Talent Strategy

Recognition from Global Sourcing Association confirms UST's status as a leader in this dynamic space

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company has received the 'Changemaker of the Year' award from the Global Sourcing Association (GSA) for its Open Talent strategy. The GSA is the leading industry association and professional body for the global sourcing industry. GSA's UK Awards, now in their 19th year, recognize and celebrate the efforts of companies who have exhibit the best practices in strategic sourcing.

UST was recognized for its comprehensive Open Talent strategy which allows the company and its clients to gain a significant talent advantage by leveraging the freelancer talent ecosystem. While concerns over data security, privacy, intellectual property, and confidentiality made it difficult for enterprises to leverage Open Talent at scale, UST's unique approach solves these issues. With over 55 million qualified freelancers worldwide, utilizing UST's Open Talent approach opens exciting new possibilities.

There are three aspects which make the Open Talent strategy truly transformational – access to the most diverse talent globally, 'just-in-time' talent availability, and assurance of service quality. In addition, the Open Talent strategy creates significant downstream opportunities with partners and finally, it serves as a guide that can help clients navigate this important transition.

"Everyone at UST is honored to receive this important recognition from GSA. As the market adjusts to the unprecedented disruption of the past several years, I am proud that we have created a solution which helps enterprises rethink how they design and execute projects, without any constraints around talent availability or access. UST Open Talent is not just about changing traditional (out)sourcing models. It's about bringing the power of diversity of thought, gender and ethnicity to create a more inclusive and unmatched workforce that our employees and clients can benefit from. There is no other firm in our space who has taken such a wholistic approach," said Vinod Kartha, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, UST.

"UST's proprietary new open talent service delivery model leverages the scalability and efficiency of the freelance economy. High-fidelity, high-velocity resourcing through the world's elite talent marketplaces ensures we have the right expertise, at the right time, for exactly the right outcome, for UST and UST's clients. The 'cloud' model, clearly successful in technology applications – is equally valuable when applied to talent models," said Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST.

"UST have launched a highly disruptive business model innovation - designed to orchestrate talent within and across an ecosystem of partners and provide high-precision, scalable and resilient access to expertise, capacity, and solutions. With boundless vision, boundless talent, and boundless impact – UST are giving digital transformation a much-needed talent transformation. UST are defining the future of the technology services industry," said Dyan Finkhousen, Chief Strategy Officer, Open Assembly, and UST's partner in the Open Talent journey.

Open Talent is just one of the many dynamic solutions that has earned UST a reputation as a leader in its sector. UST places an emphasis on innovation and will continue to develop solutions that make the digital transformation process easier to navigate.

About UST:

For more than 22 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

